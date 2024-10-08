Cubera is building the most advanced AdTech solutions

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 8: The world is more connected than ever, bringing both immense opportunities and profound responsibilities. Dr Samartha, our CEO at Cubera, voices out, "We're not just focused on building the most advanced AdTech solutions--we're dedicated to using those solutions to make a positive impact." We believe that technology, when wielded thoughtfully, can change the world for the better. Every day, billions of data points are generated globally. While some see these as mere statistics, we see something far more significant. Vamsi Sankarayogi, our CTO, identifies, "These data points hold the potential to help us understand people better, connect with them in meaningful ways, and make those connections truly count." Our platforms, from Edge to CUBE to Vertex, are engineered to transform these numbers into actionable insights that drive real, positive change.

With the power of data comes the responsibility to handle it with care. Privacy isn't just a checkbox at Cubera--it's a guiding principle. We're committed to transparency and ensuring that people understand how their data is used. Dr Samartha emphasizes, "Trust is the foundation of any successful relationship, whether between people or brands and consumers. Building and maintaining that trust is paramount at Cubera."

Our impact extends beyond the digital world. We are aware of technology's environmental footprint and are actively taking steps to minimize it. From making our data centers more energy-efficient to supporting industries in reducing waste, sustainability is at the forefront of our operations. "We're not just thinking about today--we're thinking about tomorrow and how we can contribute to a healthier planet," Dr Samartha adds.

Innovation knows no bounds, and we understand that big ideas can come from anywhere. "That's why we're dedicated to making our AdTech tools accessible to businesses of all sizes, all over the world," Vamsi notes. Whether it's a small business in a bustling city or a startup in a remote village, our mission is to provide the resources needed to succeed. By levelling the playing field, we're sparking innovation and driving growth where it's needed most.

We believe the same tools used to sell products can support meaningful causes. "That's why we're working with non-profits and social enterprises to help them amplify their voices," shares Dr Samartha. By giving them access to our technology, we enable them to reach more people, spread their messages, and drive real change in communities worldwide.

At the heart of our mission is the Cubera AdTech Ecosystem, a sophisticated suite of platforms powered by Deep Learning and Omnichannel targeting. "Our Demand Side Platform, Edge, empowers advertisers to reach audiences with precision and efficiency," Vamsi highlights. Meanwhile, CUBE, our Customer Data Platform, builds actionable audience profiles, and Vertex, our AdExchange, specializes in targeting the US markets. Central to this ecosystem is our proprietary Cubera Identity Graph, connecting and unifying data across platforms to provide a comprehensive view of each consumer.

"The world is full of challenges, but it's also full of possibilities," says Dr Samartha. "At Cubera, we're not just thinking about what's next in AdTech--we're thinking about what's next for the world. By focusing on ethical data use, sustainability, and empowerment, we're working to create a future we can all believe in."

This isn't just our journey--it's yours too. Together, we can harness the power of AdTech and Big Data to create a world that's better, more inclusive, and more sustainable.

Let's make it happen!

Dr. Samartha Raghava Nagabhushanam, Co-Founder & CEO, Cubera

Mr. Vamsi Krishna Sankarayogi, CTO, Cubera

www.cubera.co

