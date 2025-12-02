Culturelytics Named to Forbes India & D Globalist's "Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential" for 2025

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 2:Culturelytics, the pioneering AI-driven CultureTech company transforming how organisations measure and manage culture, has been selected by Forbes India & D Globalist as one of the Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential for 2025.

Women-founded, women-led AI CultureTech company joins an elite global cohort of innovators influencing the future of organisational intelligence, leadership, M & A, and ESG strategy from India to the world.

This highly regarded cohort represents over 1,000 founders, including nearly 20% of India's unicorn leaders, and innovation-driven companies that have collectively raised more than USD 19 billion and expanded into 30+ countries. The selection places Culturelytics among a distinguished group of ventures positioned to scale globally and influence the next decade of organisational strategy.

Culture as the New Business Technology

As CEOs navigate unprecedented complexity, from hybrid work and cultural fragmentation to cross-border M & A and ESG accountability, Culturelytics is redefining culture as a quantifiable, predictive business asset.

Powered by behavioural science and responsible AI, its proprietary Culture Coherence Quotient (CCQ(R)) and multi-language analytics engine give leaders unprecedented visibility into organisational alignment, leadership coherence, risk patterns, and transformation readiness.

Culturelytics' clients include organisations preparing for M & A integration, private equity value creation, leadership restructuring, global expansion, and ESG reporting, where culture has become both a strategic differentiator and a risk variable.

Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Founder & CEO, Culturelytics, said, "Being part of the Select 200 reinforces a belief we held long before the world was ready: culture is a business technology. Culturelytics was built to decode culture with behavioural science and responsible AI, enabling leaders to treat culture with the same strategic rigour as financial and operational metrics. As workplaces grow more complex and globally interconnected, culture intelligence is becoming essential for CEOs -- not optional. This recognition strengthens our resolve to take CultureTech from India to the world."

Smita Tharoor, Co-Founder, Culturelytics, said, "Culture will define the next era of leadership. Around the world, organisations are struggling with belonging, trust, inclusion, and cross-cultural cohesion. Culturelytics brings clarity and science to challenges that were once addressed only through intuition. Being recognised among global-first innovators signals how urgently leaders need this intelligence -- and how relevant an India-born solution can be for the world."

