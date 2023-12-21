Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport on Rs 3215 crore financing of Bhogapuram International Airport

Sponsored Content

Last Updated : Dec 21 2023
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) advised GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport (GMR) on financing of Bhogapuram International Airport by way of a rupee facility of INR 3,215 crore from a consortium of 5 banks/financial institutions led by India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited. The proceeds of the loan will be utilized towards construction and development of Phase - I of Bhogapuram International Airport, which will cater to 6 million passengers annually.

The Project Finance Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the transaction. Transaction team was led by Ajay Sawhney, Partner; Bhupendra Verma, Partner; with support from Aditya Pandey, Principal Associate- Designate; Ashish Jain, Associate; and Nikhil Gupta, Associate.

The deal was signed on 7th December 2023 and closed on 8th December 2023.

First Published: Dec 21 2023

