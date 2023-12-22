Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises L & T Finance Holdings on merger of its subsidiary entities

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised L & T Finance Holdings (LTFH) on the merger of L & T Finance Limited (LTF), L & T Infra Credit Limited (LTICL) and L & T Mutual Fund Trustee Limited (LTMFTL) with L & T Finance Holdings Limited (LTFH).

The General Corporate, Disputes and Financial Regulatory Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the transaction. The transaction team was led by Pranay Chandran, Partner; with support from Shweta Sriram, Principal Associate; Amanee Kadakia, Associate; and Kinjal Sharma, Associate.

Tapan Deshpande, Director-Corporate Litigation; with support from Aekaanth Nair, Senior Associate-Designate; assisted on representation before the NCLT, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Anu Tiwari, Partner and Co-Head - Fintech; Jian Johnson, Partner; with support from Hamraj Singh, Senior Associate; and Karthik Narayan, Associate provided inputs on RBI and SEBI related aspects.

The transaction involved amalgamation of LTFH's subsidiaries, LTF, LTICL and LTMFTL with LTFH, pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under the provisions of Sections 230 - 232 read with Section 52 of the Companies Act, 2013, and other applicable regulatory requirements (the "Scheme").

Other advisors to the transaction included Ernst & Young LLP (acted as financial advisor for L & T Finance Holdings Limited).

The Scheme has been made effective from December 4, 2023.

