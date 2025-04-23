DDF Consultants Hosts 3rd Edition of DEVCON 2025: Innovation, Sustainability and Technology

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 23: DDF Consultants successfully hosted the third edition of its flagship Development Conclave, DEVCON 2025, in Dwarka, Delhi. Celebrating over 25 years of architectural leadership and more than 500 completed projects, this year's conclave centered around the theme: "Innovate, Build, Transform: India's Blueprint for Growth."

The event was inaugurated by Ar. Abhay Vinayak Purohit, President of the Council of Architecture, who delivered a keynote focused on sustainability and the future of the built environment. He highlighted India's position at the edge of a major transformation, powered by innovation, the world's youngest workforce, and deep-rooted cultural wisdom. He emphasized the profession's role in empowering the next generation and shaping infrastructure aligned with sustainable and inclusive national growth.

In his welcome, the leadership at DDF Consultants emphasized the importance of inter-sectoral dialogue in shaping future cities. They highlighted DEVCON as a platform that brings together visionary minds to develop actionable strategies that not only shape innovative structures but also foster resilient communities across India.

One of the key highlights of the conclave was the unveiling of two transformative institutional projects by DDF Consultants. The first, Sindhu University, is planned in Leh and Ladakh and envisioned as a hub for knowledge, culture, and regional development. The second, Meerut Sports University, is being designed to support over 4,000 students and contribute to India's preparation for the 2036 Olympics, integrating infrastructure with national athletic aspirations.

The conclave brought together a powerful lineup of speakers and thought leaders from across sectors. Among them were Dr. Sumita Ghosh, OSD (Health) at Niti Aayog; Naimuddin M, Special Director General of CPWD; Dr. Shailesh Agrawal, Executive Director of BMTPC; Sukumar Hebbar, Executive Vice President at L & T; Pawan Verma, Chief Engineer at UPPWD; and Rajeev Kanaujia, Head of Architecture at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. In his address, Naimuddin M offered valuable insights on improving the efficiency of public construction through stronger coordination and accountability to reduce delays and enhance project delivery.

One of the most engaging discussions revolved around the rejuvenation of Indian rivers, with a particular focus on the Yamuna and other stressed rivers in urban settings. Experts presented integrated frameworks on decentralized wastewater treatment, resilient riverfront planning, and technology-based monitoring systems, emphasizing the need for both technical solutions and public engagement to protect these vital water bodies.

Throughout the day, the event covered a range of pressing topics, including the integration of emerging technologies like BIM, AR/VR, AI, and IoT in architectural practice; the evolution of healthcare and educational infrastructure; and best practices for sustainable, disaster-resilient design. Speakers also underlined the importance of strengthening collaboration between clients, architects, project management consultants, and execution agencies to deliver holistic solutions.

A particularly insightful technical session led by CECO Hirun explored the role of seismic-resilient technologies such as Base Isolation Systems in protecting critical infrastructure in earthquake-prone areas.

In addition to expert dialogues, DEVCON 2025 also showcased the latest innovations from industry leaders including Hindware, Somany, Jaquar, Alcatel, and Hindalco. Their displays of smart sanitaryware, wellness solutions, and eco-conscious building materials underscored the pivotal role that product design plays in shaping future-ready infrastructure.

DEVCON 2025 reaffirmed its stature as a vital platform for knowledge exchange and cross-disciplinary dialogue. With its focus on innovation, sustainability, and emerging technologies, the conclave helped shape a shared vision for a more resilient, efficient, and forward-looking built environment in India.

