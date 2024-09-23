DE-CIX India Launches Data Center Interconnection Services for Seamless Data Exchange

SMPL New Delhi [India], September 23: DE-CIX India, the country's largest interconnection platform, today announced the launch of its Data Center Interconnection Services to enable seamless exchange of data between data centers. The new offering leverages DE-CIX's robust interconnection infrastructure to provide data center interconnect (DCI) technology that links two or more data centers over varying distances--short, medium, or lo-using high-speed packet-optical connectivity. This will allow enterprises to dynamically access resources across multiple data center sites and optimise their network infrastructure. DE-CIX India operates the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection platforms in India, across five locations - Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Its data center interconnection services tap into this infrastructure to provide enterprises with a scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient way to interconnect their data centers and IT infrastructure. The offering enables enterprises to load balance their network infrastructure across data centers as needed and provides redundancy for backup.

Big data, AI, and cloud computing are growing at a rate that has put data centers under previously unheard-of pressure. Effective and dependable data center interconnect (DCI) solutions are essential as these facilities grow and become more dispersed. DE-CIX's new offering provides connectivity within the boundaries of the respective location of the IX in metro areas where DE-CIX India operates such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. DC Interconnect Service will enable seamless connectivity and peering across regional Internet Exchanges, granting access to a wide array of content providers and end users. With an extensive network of partners, this service ensures uninterrupted connections with customers and service providers.

The data center interconnection services offer several benefits to enterprises, including:

* Seamless connectivity: Provides a single logical connection between data centers, enabling workloads and data to dynamically move across sites. This simplifies network architecture and management.

* Redundancy: Enables automatic failover to a secondary data center site in case of an outage. This provides disaster recovery and business continuity benefits.

* Scalability: Allows enterprises to easily scale their infrastructure across multiple data center sites as needs change. This provides flexibility and future-proofs network investments.

* Cost-efficiency: Reduces the cost of connectivity between data centers. By utilising DE-CIX India's highly distributed interconnection fabric, enterprises do not need to procure and manage separate network links between their data center sites.

* Flexibility: Supports both layer 2 and layer 3 connectivity based on technical requirements. Enterprises can choose the solution that best fits their needs.

"Data centers are the building blocks of digital transformation, and seamless interconnection between them is key to enabling new digital services," said Sudhir Kunder, CBO at DE-CIX India. "Our Data Center Interconnect Service provides enterprises,CDN's, a simple, fast, and efficient way to connect their data centers and unlock new capabilities like cloud connectivity, data backup, and disaster recovery."

DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is the world's leading operator of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 55 IX locations in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, DE-CIX interconnects close to 3200+ network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, offering peering, cloud, and interconnection services. The combined connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 140 Terabits/s, making it the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in the world. DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 10 Terabits per second (Tbps) and established over 1000+ Data Centers across the globe, makes it one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world.

DE-CIX India is powered by DE-CIX - the largest Interconnection Platform in the country with 600+ connected networks across India with 11 terabits per second of data throughput, focusing on providing Premium Interconnection Platform Services like Peering, DirectCLOUD, and Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS). Operating a wide range of carrier and Data Centre Neutral Exchanges, as well as Interconnecting a large number of Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), Over-The-Top (OTT) players, DNS root servers, National and International telco networks, and Social Media Networks in all major metropolitan areas. DE-CIX India established Internet Exchanges in the country's five major populous cities--Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. DE-CIX Mumbai quickly surpassed 153 exchanges in 29 countries and became the Largest Internet Exchange in the Asia-Pacific region.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)