Deepak Chem Tech Limited to invest Rs 5000 Crores to acquire Polycarbonate Assets of Trinseo at Germany

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 15: Deepak Chem Tech Limited plans to invest Rs 5000 Crores in Polycarbonate Project. Deepak Chem Tech Limited (DCTL) - a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Nitrite Limited, has approved to undertake a project for manufacturing Polycarbonate resins, proposed to be setup at the greenfield site located at Dahej, Gujarat, to produce 165,000 Metric Tonnes. The plant is expected to be commissioned by the fourth quarter of FY 2028. For this, Deepak Chem Tech Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Trinseo to acquire its Polycarbonate assets located at Stade, Germany along with technology license. The agreement also provides access to Trinseo's globally recognized CALIBRE™ resins and trademark.

* The Board approves Rs 5000 Crore investment

* Includes Greenfield infrastructure capex and Technology License

* To manufacture 165000 Metric Tonnes Polycarbonate Resin at Dahej

* Deepak Chem Tech Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

Polycarbonate is amongst the most versatile emerging polymer finding extensive applications in automotive segments including electric mobility, electronics and electrical, construction, appliances, medical devices and other sunrise sectors such as aerospace, aviation, drones etc.

Commenting on the development, Deepak C Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited said, "This is historic collaboration between DCTL and Trinseo opens strategic opportunities for both the companies to explore partnerships in downstream compounds as well as complimentary technology tie-ups to service India's burgeoning appetite for high quality engineering polymers. The tagline 'Made in India' coupled with world scale capacities and formidable brand credibility, opens a new horizon of opportunities in the Advanced Materials front."

Trinseo is a major manufacturer of engineering polymers and compounds with reported net sales of approximately $3.7 billion in 2023. Its engineering compound portfolio finds application with global, marque brands across industries.

About Deepak Nitrite Limited:

Deepak Nitrite Limited (NSE: DEEPAKNTR, BSE: 506401), India's fastest growing Chemical Intermediates company, has a diversified portfolio that caters to the dyes and pigments, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, plastics, textiles, paper and home, and personal care segments and Petro derivates intermediates -phenolics, acetone and IPA in India, and overseas. Its products are manufactured across seven locations, which are all accredited by Responsible Care. It is certified by Ecovadis, TfS and is part of the Nicer Globe Alliance. Focusing on a Triple Bottomline principle of People, Planet, Profit, Deepak Nitrite Ltd. deploys globally benchmarked standards & systems, we are now accredited 'Silver Rating' by EcoVadis in 2022, for sustainability initiatives.

