Deepak Group Unveils State-of-the-Art Next-Generation R & D Centre to Pioneer Innovations in Chemistry

PRNewswire

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 6: Deepak Nitrite Limited, a recognized leader in chemical, petrochemical, and advanced materials innovation, proudly announces the inauguration of its brand-new, cutting-edge DRDC--Version 2.0.

- Deepak Research & Development Centre (DRDC) 2.0 is a state-of-the-art facility

- The DRDC is spread over a 5-acre green campus at Savli, Vadodara

- Equipped with cutting-edge laboratories and pilot plants to support testing and experiments

Deepak Nitrite Limited inaugurated its state-of-the-art DRDC at Savli, Vadodara. It is a sprawling 5-acre campus envisioned to be a world-class innovation centre. Fitted with cutting-edge facilities, the centre will provide impetus to Deepak Group's R & D and innovation processes, driving the development of new products and technologies. Building on the remarkable legacy and patented breakthroughs achieved by its previous facility, this next-generation hub is poised to accelerate the company's pioneering work and cement its position at the forefront of scientific advancement.

The Centre is meticulously designed to house necessary expertise and resources, supported by advanced laboratories, comprehensive analytical facilities, engineering unit, piloting unit and polymer unit. The facility is equipped for safe handling of various chemicals. It shall feature a dedicated unit for pressure reactors' set up, ensuring controlled and safe operations. DRDC will use renewable solar energy to power most of its operations.

Key Features of the New R & D Centre Include:

* Expanded Capacity & Advanced Infrastructure

- Cutting-edge laboratories and pilot plant facilities to support larger-scale experimentation and faster innovation cycles.

* Next-Gen Technology Integration

- State-of-the-art analytical instruments, AI-driven research tools, and sustainable process development capabilities.

* Focus on Multidisciplinary Chemistry

- Accelerating breakthroughs across chemicals, petrochemicals, and advanced materials to develop next-level products and processes with enhanced performance and environmental benefits.

The company is continuously expanding its R & D capabilities and digital transformation efforts to boost innovation and optimize processes with over 100 professionals including PhDs working for the center.

This landmark moment marked a significant milestone in Deepak Group's ongoing journey of excellence and pioneering advancements.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Deepak Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Deepak Nitrite, said, "The Research & Development Centre serves as an incubation hub for innovation and knowledge creation. It reflects our longstanding commitment to investing in core chemistries and collaboratively furthering the development of sustainable processes and new products. With this foundation, we aim to realize the national mission of 'Make in India, Make for the World' so that we can position Destination Bharat as a global hub for specialty chemicals."

"The new center is not just a laboratory -- it is an invitation to develop and innovate," says Mr. Maulik Mehta, CEO of Deepak Nitrite. "The inauguration of this center is a testament to our belief that we are not just a chemical manufacturing company but a company that invests in chemistry and manufactures valuable chemicals. DRDC 2.0 is open for business."

About Deepak Nitrite Limited

Deepak Nitrite Limited (NSE: DEEPAKNTR) (BSE: 506401), India's fastest growing Chemical Intermediates company, has a diversified portfolio that caters to the dyes and pigments, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, plastics, textiles, paper and home, and personal care segments and Petro derivatives/intermediates like phenol, acetone and IPA in India, and overseas. Its products are manufactured across seven locations, which are all accredited by Responsible Care.

The company is certified by Ecovadis, TfS and is part of the Nicer Globe Alliance. Focusing on the Triple Bottomline principle of People, Planet & Profit, Deepak Nitrite Ltd. deploys globally benchmarked standards & systems. We are also accredited with 'Bronze Rating' by EcoVadis in 2024, for sustainability initiatives.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789451/Deepak_Nitrite_DRDC_Vadodara.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)