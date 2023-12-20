Delhi Hosts 3rd Khelo Masters Games, Inspiring Fit India Movement

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 20: The 3rd Khelo Masters Games, which took place in Delhi from December 15 to December 17, 2023, marked a significant milestone in the sports calendar. This prestigious event, organized by the Khelo Masters Games Foundation (KMGF), India's Master Games body, aimed to raise awareness about the FIT India movement and the health benefits of sports and overall wellness for sports enthusiasts, especially those in their middle age.

Open to "Master athletes" worldwide, the games provided a platform for participants to relive the golden moments of their lives, fostering active participation in Masters games at both the national and international levels. Registration remained open until December 10, 2023, attracting thousands of senior players aged 30 to 70 from diverse backgrounds. Among them were former national and international players who, despite their age, demonstrated remarkable agility and competitiveness, delivering a strong message to the youth about the importance of staying fit and embracing sports.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of Manoj Tiwari, a Member of Parliament from Delhi, who was the chief guest. Tiwari commended the efforts of the Khelo Masters Games Foundation and encouraged the athletes to give their best. He expressed optimism that the games would contribute to promoting a sports and fitness culture across India.

The KMGF, led by a dedicated team, envisioned transforming India into a hub of sports excellence. Ram Singh Rathore was the foundation's president, a former hockey player and sports enthusiast. He expressed his gratitude to Mr. Manoj Tiwari, sponsors, partners, volunteers, and the media for their support, emphasizing the historic significance of the Khelo Masters Games.

Shealendera Singh, General Secretary of KMGF and a former international-level hockey player, added, "The 3rd Khelo Masters Games in New Delhi provided a platform for middle-aged sports enthusiasts to showcase their talent and passion for sports. We hope this event will inspire more individuals to embrace sports as a way of life, contributing to the nation's development."

Suresh Sharma, President of the Geneva-based Global Forum for Policy and Strategy (GFPS) and the National Treasurer of KMGF, shared his perspective, stating, "The 3rd Khelo Masters Games is a milestone for us as we aim to promote sports as a tool for social change and empowerment. We believe that sports can inculcate values such as discipline, teamwork, leadership, and resilience among our youth, fostering a culture of healthy living and wellness."

