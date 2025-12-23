Delhi's Air Crisis Triggers a Unified Call for Preventive Health and Mindful Living

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 23: As Delhi continues to grapple with hazardous air pollution and its far-reaching consequences on public health, DP Purifier, in collaboration with Heal Foundation, hosted a comprehensive dual-format initiative at The Oberoi, New Delhi, bringing together leading doctors, wellness leaders, policymakers, law enforcement officials, and youth to address the interconnected challenges of pollution, preventive healthcare, mental well-being, and substance abuse.

Held on World Meditation Day, the initiative unfolded through two thoughtfully curated sessions- a doctor-led medical deliberation in the morning, followed by an Art of Living Musical Clubbing Satsang Sandhya in the evening. Both sessions aimed to reinforce the idea that clean air and conscious living are foundational pillars of a healthier society.

Doctors Warn: Pollution Is the Silent Public Health Emergency

The morning session brought together 50 eminent medical experts from across Delhi NCR to address one of the city's most pressing and under-discussed public health concerns--air pollution and its long-term impact on people of all age groups. Experts highlighted that rising pollution levels have caused respiratory damage even among non-smokers, with urban lungs increasingly resembling those of chronic smokers.

Padma Shri awardee Dr. J.M. Hans, Senior ENT Specialist, spoke about the alarming rise in respiratory ailments, allergies, sinus infections, and hearing-related complications linked to prolonged exposure to polluted air. Dr. Pavan Gurha, HOD Anaesthesiology Critical Care & Pain Clinic, Batra Hospital, New Delhi, highlighted the growing incidence of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and reduced immunity among children, youth, and the elderly.

Dr. Smita Aggarwal, Gynecologist, addressed emerging links between air pollution and women's health, including pregnancy-related complications and hormonal imbalances. Emphasising indoor exposure risks, Dr. S.K. Poddar, Senior Laparoscopic Surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, drew attention to the often-overlooked dangers of indoor air pollution in homes, offices, and healthcare facilities.

Experts unanimously stressed the urgent need to shift from reactive treatment models to preventive healthcare, noting that individuals spend nearly 90 percent of their time indoors, making indoor air quality a decisive health factor.

Youth Awakening Through Meditation and Collective Resolve

The focus shifted in the evening to mental well-being and social responsibility with the Art of Living Musical Clubbing Satsang Sandhya, organised under the Art of Living Foundation. The session was led by Mrs. Shabnam Avasthi, Leading Apex Member of the Art of Living, and witnessed the participation of around 150 youth.

A key highlight of the evening was the live virtual address and guided meditation by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji, who joined the gathering directly from New York. His message emphasised inner peace, mindfulness, and awareness as powerful tools to overcome addiction, stress, and negative behavioural patterns, particularly among young people.

The satsang evolved into a youth awakening session, centred on consciousness, community responsibility, and the national vision of a Drug-Free India under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. Participants collectively took a pledge to stay away from drugs, alcohol, and substance abuse, while committing to promote mental well-being and positive lifestyle choices.

The pledge was actively facilitated by Mr. Lakshya Singh Manral, Narcotics Official, who engaged directly with the youth and highlighted the importance of awareness, early intervention, and peer support in combating substance abuse in Delhi. He encouraged young participants to take responsibility not only for themselves but also to help others fight this growing menace.

Senior officials present included Pankaj Bansal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation; and other representatives from the Delhi Narcotics Department, reinforcing the role of governance and law enforcement in awareness-led prevention.

The session also saw the presence of Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India; Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, along with his wife Jyoti Jaju; Rakhi Agarwal, wife of Rabindra Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation; and Siddharth Jain, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation.

All dignitaries were formally facilitated and greeted by Dr. Ravindra Kumar Tyagi, Chairman, Centre for India Progressing;Member, Board of Governors, Sri Sri University, Odisha; and Trustee, The Art of Living (AOL), Bengaluru. The eminent guests also joined the meditation session in solidarity with the objectives of World Meditation Day and the national Nasha Mukt Bharat movement.

A Unified Vision for Preventive Health

The dual initiative concluded with a shared message - clean air, mental clarity, and informed lifestyle choices are vital for preventive health. By bridging medical science, technology, and mindful living, the event highlighted the need for integrated approaches to urban health challenges.

Brief about Organiser

German-engineered DP Purifier air purification solution is a practical solution for combating pollution. Certified by the University of Berlin, the DP Purifier lamp features HEPA 14 filtration, capable of removing 99.995% of ultra-fine pollutants, including PM0.1 particles, smoke, allergens, and pathogens. With an airflow capacity of up to 880 cubic meters per hour, it is designed for large residential and commercial spaces. Its unique lamp format combines ambient lighting with air purification, blending aesthetics, performance, and health benefits. With its official launch in India, led by angel investor Mr. Manik Avasthi, DP Purifier aims to provide world-class clean air solutions to Indian homes, healthcare institutions, and organizations, setting new benchmarks for indoor air quality and creating future-ready environments.

For more details, refer to the website: https://dp-purifier.com/en/

Follow us on:

https://www.instagram.com/dppurifiers/

https://www.facebook.com/dppurifier/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)