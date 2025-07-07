Delhi startup Launches Chanakya AI, introducing AI Teachers that Analyses Answers and Gives Smarter Feedback

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 7: What if your child could instantly know exactly where they went wrong in a chapter--and how to fix it? Neurobridge Tech Pvt Ltd today announced the official launch of Chanakya AI, India's first AI platform analyzing handwritten CBSE exam answers and providing personalized feedback. This breakthrough technology bridges a long-standing gap in India's ₹3,74,000 crore ($50.31 billion) K-12 education market by delivering one-on-one guidance previously available only through costly private tutoring.

Chanakya AI has shown remarkable results during its year-long beta phase, with over 500 students across multiple states reporting grade improvements. Delhi student Kiran Kumar's math scores improved from 28% to 45%, while Pune students reported jumps from 72% to 84%.

Unlike conventional education methods--which merely assign marks and indicate if answers are right or wrong--Chanakya AI identifies why students make particular mistakes. After students upload photos of their handwritten answers, the AI system analyzes their work, highlighting error patterns, identifying conceptual gaps, and calculating marks lost due to repeated mistakes.

"Traditional methods simply tell students how many marks they've scored or lost," explained Garvit Kothari, CEO and Co-founder. "We go further. For example, if a student consistently mixes up velocity and acceleration concepts, we not only show them they've lost 8 marks because of this recurring mistake but also create targeted interventions addressing this conceptual confusion."

This approach represents a fundamental improvement over traditional educational systems and current edtech platforms like Byju's, Unacademy, and Vedantu, which provide standardized lectures and multiple-choice questions, rather than personalized insights into handwritten answers.

Chanakya AI's process involves students practicing questions and uploading photos of their handwritten answers via the app. Proprietary AI interprets handwritten answers with 92% accuracy (targeting 95%+ by year-end), identifies mistakes across conceptual, procedural, and calculation categories, then recommends targeted reviews, specific practice problems, and guided content. The system tracks progress in real-time, dynamically adjusting difficulty to help students master concepts.

"My mother serves as principal of a government school and constantly shares stories of bright students struggling due to one-size-fits-all teaching methods," said Atharv Garg, COO and Co-founder. "With class sizes often reaching up to 45 students per teacher, it's humanly impossible for teachers to identify and correct every student's unique learning challenges. That's the gap our AI fills--by providing personalized interventions to every student, no matter how large the class size."

Early user experiences demonstrate tangible improvements. "My son's grades improved from 72% to 84% in just two months. Chanakya's personalized feedback finally made the difference," said Priya Sharma, mother of a 10th grader from Delhi. "My math scores improved by 20 marks after using Chanakya. The AI clearly explained where I went wrong and gave precise steps to practice," said Ananya R., a Grade 10 student from Pune.

Chanakya AI plans expansion by Q4 2025, covering grades 6-8 and all subjects for grades 11-12. Voice and video interaction capabilities launching in August 2025 will create India's first omnichannel AI tutoring experience. "Students will soon speak directly with their AI tutors, demonstrate their problem-solving process visually, and receive real-time verbal feedback," said Garg.

Additionally, Chanakya AI is developing B2B solutions for schools, automating the examination lifecycle--from test creation and grading to performance analytics. Self-funded to date, the company aims to raise Series A capital in Q4 2025 to accelerate development and market reach.

Built on proprietary CBSE-aligned Large Language Models trained on over 100,000 question-answer pairs, Chanakya AI is accessible via aichanakya.in across smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops. Priced at ₹1,500 monthly--a fraction of traditional private tutoring costs--the platform provides analytical insights previously accessible only to affluent students.

"Every success story like Kiran Kumar's symbolizes thousands of students across India who simply need the right support to thrive academically," noted Garg. "Our mission is making personalized learning support universally accessible."

Chanakya AI enters India's rapidly expanding online education market, projected to grow from ₹21,700 crore ($2.92 billion) in 2024 to ₹1,55,900 crore ($20.98 billion) by 2033, representing a 24.50% compound annual growth rate. "With India's 261 million students across 1.5 million schools, our handwritten analysis and personalized learning approach addresses a critical need traditional education simply cannot meet," said Kothari. "We're targeting 2.6 million students within the next three years."

Founded in May 2023 and headquartered in Delhi, Neurobridge Tech is pioneering the intersection of artificial intelligence and education in India. The company's flagship product, Chanakya AI, represents the first platform capable of analyzing handwritten student work to deliver personalized learning experiences at scale. More information is available at aichanakya.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)