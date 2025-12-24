Dentwin India Celebrates National Recognition at Rashtriya Chikitsa Sewa Shree Samman Ceremony

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 24: Dentwin India, a leading multispeciality digital dental clinic known for its patient-centric and technology-driven approach, marked a proud moment as it was represented at the prestigious Rashtriya Chikitsa Sewa Shree Samman ceremony, a national platform honouring excellence in ethical healthcare and community service across India.

The grand ceremony was organised by the Human Rights and Social Justice Organization at Holiday Inn, Gurugram, and brought together distinguished healthcare professionals, policymakers, and social leaders from across the country. The awards recognised individuals and institutions that have demonstrated sustained commitment to patient welfare, ethical medical practices, and social responsibility within the healthcare ecosystem.

The Rashtriya Chikitsa Sewa Shree Samman has emerged as a respected national honour that celebrates not just clinical excellence, but also long-term contributions towards accessibility, affordability, and awareness in healthcare. The event highlighted the evolving role of modern healthcare institutions in bridging gaps between advanced medical practices and community-oriented care.

Dentwin India's presence at the ceremony underscored its growing recognition as a trusted dental healthcare brand that combines innovation with integrity. Over the years, the clinic has focused on redefining the dental care experience by prioritising transparency, patient comfort, safety, and ethical standards, while continuously upgrading its clinical infrastructure and treatment protocols.

In this context, Dentwin India's Co-Founder and Chief Dental Surgeon, Dr. Preeti Sharma (BDS | MDS), was conferred with the Rashtriya Chikitsa Sewa Shree Samman for her contributions to community dental care. The honour was presented by Honourable Shri Jibesh Kumar, Former Cabinet Minister and current MLA from Bihar, recognising her role in advancing inclusive and patient-focused dental healthcare initiatives through Dentwin India.

Recognised as a national award-winning, patient-centric dental centre by the Indian Dental Association (IDA), Dentwin India has earned a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, digitally enabled dental care. The clinic is also empanelled with the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), reinforcing its credibility as a reliable healthcare provider catering to a diverse patient base.

Dentwin India's growth has been further strengthened by its leadership team, including Dr. Shashant Kushwah, Co-Founder, who has completed a Fellowship in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management from IIT Delhi. His strategic and managerial expertise has played a key role in establishing Dentwin as a professionally managed, future-ready dental healthcare institution.

Founded with the vision of transforming traditional dentistry, Dentwin India operates as a comprehensive multispeciality dental clinic in Ghaziabad, offering services across implantology, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, prosthodontics, periodontal care, pediatric dentistry, and family dental solutions. The clinic integrates advanced technologies such as OPG imaging, 3D dental scanners, laser dentistry, and stringent sterilisation protocols to ensure precision, safety, and patient comfort.

As Dentwin India continues to strengthen its clinical capabilities and expand its community healthcare initiatives, the national recognition at the Rashtriya Chikitsa Sewa Shree Samman ceremony reinforces the brand's mission to elevate dental care standards in India through excellence, empathy, and ethical practice.

