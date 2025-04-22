DesignCafe Unveils its 3rd Experience Centre in Mumbai at Oshiwara, Strengthening Its Presence in the City of Dreams

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: DesignCafe, India's leading design-forward home interiors brand, has launched its 3rd Experience Centre in Mumbai, located at Vicino Mall, Oshiwara, Andheri West. This launch also marks its 5th Centre in Maharashtra and 17th Experience Centre nationwide, coming close on the heels of a successful launch in Pune just two months ago.

Fuelled by strong demand and a growing customer base in Mumbai, DesignCafe's new centre has been built to offer a seamless and inspiring experience to homeowners.

The Experience Centre Features:

* A fully designed Sample Flat showcasing space-optimised interiors

* Display zones for modular kitchens, wardrobes, bedrooms, and living areas

* Mumbai-inspired elements tailored to modern, compact homes

* Design solutions that deliver up to 20% more space

* A curated range of premium finishes, high-quality materials, and versatile design combinations, offering endless possibilities

This centre is a key step in DesignCafe's commitment to delivering personalised interiors, designed with efficiency and style for the city's fast-paced lifestyle.

"DesignCafe has always been about intelligent, functional, and personalised design. Opening our 3rd centre in Mumbai is not just an expansion--it reflects our deep understanding of how this city lives and grows. Every square inch here must work harder, and that's where our design approach shines--maximising space while reflecting each homeowner's style." say Co-founders Gita Ramanan and Shezaan Bhojani.

Gita Ramanan, known for her design-led, customer-first approach, adds: "Our vision is to democratise home interiors--giving every homeowner, across India and especially in cities like Mumbai, access to world-class design, seamless execution, and a home they're truly proud of. Affordability, functionality, and beautiful design shouldn't be a luxury--they should be the standard."

The Oshiwara Experience Centre is backed by DesignCafe's in-house design-to-installation model, offering:

* End-to-end project execution with 400+ expert designers

* 65,000 sq. ft. factory with German machinery

* A rigorous 51-point quality check

* 0% EMI options and a 20-year warranty

India's only home interiors brand founded by award-winning architects.

Founded by Gita Ramanan and Shezaan Bhojani, DesignCafe is transforming the way homes are designed across India. With over 10,000 homes delivered and 17 Experience Centres in 11 cities, the brand offers intelligent, space-saving interiors that are fully personalised to suit every lifestyle and budget.

From concept to completion, every DesignCafe home is crafted with a focus on functionality and affordability--backed by transparent pricing, trusted service, and industry-leading quality.

For more information, visit www.designcafe.com or follow @DesignCafe.dc on Instagram.

