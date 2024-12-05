Deutsche Bank and The Akshaya Patra Foundation Break Ground on State-of-the-Art Kitchen in Pune

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Deutsche Bank and The Akshaya Patra Foundation have further strengthened their long-standing partnership to combat classroom hunger by initiating the construction of a state-of-the-art kitchen in Shivajinagar, Pune. The groundbreaking ceremony for this innovative facility marks a major milestone in their joint efforts to enhance the lives of underprivileged children through the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme. The Akshaya Patra Foundation is the implementing partner of the PM POSHAN initiative and world's largest NGO-Run school meal program.

Expected to be operational by early 2026, the multi-level kitchen will provide over 25,000 daily hot, nutritious meals to students in government and government-aided schools across Pune. This initiative is aimed at improving school attendance, academic performance, and the overall health and well-being of marginalized children. The facility will adhere to the highest standards of hygiene and safety and is designed to serve as Akshaya Patra's central kitchen in Pune. Beyond addressing nutrition and education, the project is poised to create employment opportunities and support local agriculture, fostering economic development within the community.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Kaushik Shaparia, CEO of Deutsche Bank Group, India, along with Shri Sampati Dasa, Regional President - Pune, The Akshaya Patra Foundation; Shri Shridhar Venkat, CEO, of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Ms Ruchi Khemka, Head - CSR, Deutsche Bank Group, India, Praveen NR, IFS, Sri Prithviraj BP, IAS & other senior representatives from the Pune Government department & The Akshaya Patra Foundation and other dignitaries.

Kaushik Shaparia, CEO of Deutsche Bank Group, India, highlighting the significance of this initiative, said, "At Deutsche Bank, we believe collaboration is vital to creating lasting social impact. This new kitchen in Pune reflects our unwavering commitment to addressing hunger and education, empowering students to realize their full potential. With our strong presence in Pune, we also look forward to engaging our employees in advancing this meaningful cause and fostering sustainable change."

Shridhar Venkat, CEO, from The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, "Today's groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant milestone in our ongoing journey with Deutsche Bank to eradicate classroom hunger and foster educational opportunities for children across Pune. Through this state-of-the-art kitchen facility, we are set to enhance our operational capabilities significantly, thereby ensuring that over 25,000 students receive nutritious meals every school day. This initiative not only supports academic excellence but also strengthens the fabric of our communities by promoting better health and creating economic opportunities locally. We are immensely grateful to Deutsche Bank's for their support over the years. We also want to thank the Government of Maharashtra for providing us the opportunity to serve the children in the state. They have been instrumental in helping us make an impact and nurture the potential of every child we serve."

Since 2014, Deutsche Bank has supported Akshaya Patra's efforts to provide mid-day meals to students in Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Pune. Over the past decade, this partnership has facilitated the provision of over 8 crore meals to children, significantly enhancing educational opportunities for marginalized communities. In addition to the Pune kitchen, Deutsche Bank is extending its support to Akshaya Patra by funding meals for an additional 2,000 children in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad.

The Pune kitchen is set to play a critical role in scaling Akshaya Patra's Mid-Day Meal Programme in Maharashtra, furthering its mission of eliminating hunger and ensuring access to education for all.

