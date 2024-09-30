Doitup Launches IntelliRMS Globally: A Next-Generation AI-Driven Risk Management System for SMBs

PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 30: Doitup Innovative Technologies Private Limited is thrilled to announce the global launch of its flagship product, IntelliRMS, an AI-driven Integrated Risk Management System specifically designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). As the business landscape grows increasingly complex, IntelliRMS empowers organizations to navigate risks with precision, intelligence, and real-time adaptability. Revolutionizing Risk Management for India based SMBs In an era marked by rapid change and unforeseen challenges, SMBs often find themselves at a disadvantage. With limited resources and expertise, these businesses can struggle to manage potential threats effectively. most vulnerable to unforeseen risks, including cyber threats, operational disruptions, and regulatory changes.

Recognizing this challenge, Doitup has developed IntelliRMS as an accessible, affordable, and powerful tool to help SMBs identify, assess, mitigate, and monitor risks with ease.

IntelliRMS is built on cuttiedge artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, offering several key features that transform the risk management landscape:

* Automated Risk Identification: Automatically scans operational, financial, and market data to detect emerging risks, ensuring businesses stay ahead of potential threats.

* Predictive Analytics: Leverages advanced AI models to forecast potential risks and assess their impact, enabling proactive decision-making.

* Comprehensive Risk Consulting: Integrates personalized expert advice tailored to each business's unique needs, providing valuable insights.

* Regulatory Compliance Tracking: Keeps businesses compliant with local and global regulations through real-time updates, significantly reducing the risk of non-compliance.

* Customizable Dashboards & Reports: The user-friendly interface allows for the generation of customized, actionable reports that support informed leadership decisions.

The IntelliRMS Advantage

What truly sets IntelliRMS apart from conventional risk management solutions is its seamless integration of advanced AI technology with human expertise. The platform not only automates risk management processes but also offers actionable insights tailored to the specific requirements of each business.

Moreover, the emphasis on simplicity and ease of use ensures that even non-technical users can harness the power of AI to protect their organizations. The combination of technology and personalized support enables SMBs to build robust risk management strategies that align with their goals and resources.

Global Reach, Local Impact:

As part of Doitup's commitment to serving businesses worldwide, IntelliRMS is being rolled out in key global markets, including North America, Europe, and Asia. The robust cloud infrastructure guarantees secure, scalable, and uninterrupted service across all regions, providing SMBs with the tools they need to navigate their unique challenges.

"Our mission is to empower SMBs by offering them the tools to thrive in a complex and dynamic risk environment," says Vuppu Naveen Kumar, Founder & CEO of Doitup. "IntelliRMS is designed to provide small and medium-sized enterprises with the insights and capabilities they need to mitigate risks effectively."

"Our loterm goal is to establish ourselves as a global leader in SaaS-based risk management through our proprietary product, IntelliRMS," says Durgesh Raparthi, Co-Founder and COO of Doitup.

"IntelliRMS is a game-changer for SMBs, providing them with the technological edge they need to navigate risks confidently," says Pabba Chandrakamal, Marketing Head at IntelliRMS. "We believe that every business, regardless of size, should have access to advanced risk management tools, and IntelliRMS embodies that vision."

About Doitup

Doitup Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd, with headquarters in Hyderabad and California, is a leading AI SaaS company dedicated to empowering businesses through innovative solutions. With a focus on developing AI-powered tools that cater to the specific needs of SMBs, Doitup is committed to helping these enterprises scale and compete more effectively in an ever-evolving global market.

Introducing IntelliRMS: A Comprehensive Solution for SMBs

Amidst these challenges, IntelliRMS emerges as a cuttiedge Integrated Risk Management System designed specifically for SMBs. By combining advanced AI technology with user-friendly features, IntelliRMS offers automated risk identification, predictive analytics, regulatory compliance tracking, and personalized consulting, all tailored to meet the unique needs of small and medium-sized enterprises. This comprehensive tool empowers SMBs to navigate risks confidently, ensuring they can focus on growth and innovation in an increasingly competitive market.

To know more visit: intellirms.com

Contact

* Chandrakamal Pabba, Marketing Head

* IntelliRMS

* Email id: pabba@intellirms.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)