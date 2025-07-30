DPIIT Partners with TICE to Boost Startup Visibility and Media Outreach Across India

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 30: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has partnered with Clockwork Media Private Limited, the parent company of TICE News, to enhance media access and visibility for startups across India. The two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi, signaling a strategic collaboration to empower over 1.8 lakh DPIIT-registered startups, especially those operating in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Sumeet Jarangal, Director at Startup India, and Manoj Sing, Founder and Editor of TICE News, signed the MoU, which seeks to address a longstanding gap in media, branding, and outreach services for early-stage startups.

TICE to Deliver Affordable PR and Branding Solutions for Startups

Through this partnership, TICE will offer free media coverage and affordable PR, branding, and video production services to startups that often struggle to gain visibility due to limited resources. These solutions aim to help founders amplify their brand, connect with investors and markets, and navigate policy frameworks more effectively.

Speaking at the signing, Sumeet Jarangal said,

"This MoU will give new wings to Indian startups by enhancing their visibility and access to growth opportunities. TICE will bridge a critical gap by offering cost-effective media and branding support, particularly for early-stage startups in smaller cities. This partnership will also help bring to light the inspiring journeys of over 1.8 lakh Startup India beneficiaries, encouraging a stronger entrepreneurial culture across the country."

Key Initiatives Under the DPIIT-TICE Collaboration

As part of its engagement, TICE TV will launch several unique initiatives to promote innovation and inclusion in the startup ecosystem:

- Entrepreneur Generated Content (EGC) Program - A platform that allows startups to create and share their own stories through video, blogs, and interviews.

- Incredible Incubators of India - A content series that highlights the role of incubators in nurturing startups across the country.

- Shepreneur Shakti - A platform dedicated to showcasing women-led startups and entrepreneurs making an impact.

- Aavishkari Entrepreneur Series - A spotlight on startups in emerging sectors like DeepTech, CleanTech, AI, and Manufacturing.

- Startup Club of India - A policy and ecosystem-focused initiative to engage stakeholders, curate events, and foster dialogue between state and central agencies.

Expanding Reach and Ecosystem Engagement

TICE has also launched a Hindi section (Startup Bharat) on its website to expand access and inclusivity for regional startups. The platform plans to host curated startup events, workshops, and policy discussions in collaboration with state governments and industry stakeholders, aligning efforts between central and state startup initiatives.

Manoj Singh, Founder of TICE News, said,

"This MoU allows us to give startups from every corner of India a stronger voice. We're committed to providing them with media and branding support that is both impactful and affordable. Our goal is to bridge the media gap in India's startup ecosystem and help Bharat's entrepreneurs go global through strategic storytelling and engagement. We thank DPIIT, Startup India, Invest India, and NITI Aayog for their trust, and extend special thanks to Sanjiv Singh and Sumeet Jarangal for their invaluable support in making this partnership a reality."

Driving Impact in India's Startup Ecosystem

With over 180,000 startups registered under Startup India, this partnership aims to amplify the voices of entrepreneurs building solutions across emerging sectors and underserved regions. By leveraging digital media, events, and policy engagement, TICE will create a unified platform for storytelling and advocacy within the Indian Startup Ecosystem.

Over the next two years, initiatives under this MoU will make the Startup India Mission more accessible, visible, and impactful--one startup story at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)