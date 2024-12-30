Dr Basant Goel Honored with Prestigious Bharat Bhagya Nirmata Award by Seven Cabinet Ministers

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 30: In a remarkable culmination of achievements, Dr. Basant Goel, CEO of Goel Medicos, was honored with the prestigious Bharat Bhagya Nirmata Award at Hotel Taj Man Singh on December 24, 2024, following his successful role as Chief Jury at Asia's Leading Brands and Leaders' Summit and Awards (ALBL) 2024.

The recognition comes just days after Dr. Goel led the jury panel at ALBL 2024, held on December 22 at Vivanta by Taj, New Delhi. Under his leadership, the event celebrated excellence across Asia's business landscape, with Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor as the chief guest.

During the Bharat Bhagya Nirmata Award ceremony, Dr. Goel shared copies of his biography, "My Life My Spinal Cord," with the ministers present, adding a personal touch to the proceedings. The biography chronicles his journey and contributions to healthcare and social welfare over six decades.

The award ceremony was graced by an esteemed panel of cabinet ministers, including Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal (Minister of Law and Justice), Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Minister of Culture and Tourism), Dr. Jitendra Singh (Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences), Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi (Minister of MSME), Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries), Dr. Sanjay Nishad (UP Minister of Fisheries), and Shri Thakur Raghuraj Singh (Minister of State and Labour).

Speaking on the achievements, Dr. Basant Goel, CEO of Goel Medicos, stated, "This recognition holds special significance as it celebrates not just individual achievement but our collective commitment to social welfare and healthcare innovation. Over six decades, we've strived to transform lives through both business excellence and philanthropic initiatives. Being honoured by distinguished cabinet ministers, especially after leading the ALBL 2024 jury, reinforces our responsibility to continue driving positive change in society. The journey continues."

Dr. Goel's recent accolades include the "Life Achievement Award" at IIFA 2024, the "International Healthcare Leadership Award" in Dubai, the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Award, and the Business Tycoon of India Award. Under his leadership, Goel Medicos has established itself as a global pharmaceutical leader known for innovation and excellence.

