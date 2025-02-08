Dr BRC's New Book Unveiled at World Book Fair

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 8: India Book of Records organised the soft launch of Guardian of Heritage, the much-anticipated biography of Dr Chu Bao Que, authored by Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, at the Diamond Books stall during the World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan. The book explores Dr Que's lifelong dedication to Vietnam's folk art and cultural heritage, offering readers insight into his inspiring journey.

The book's formal launch is scheduled for February 14 at Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi, as announced by the author on Dr Zakir Hussain Jayanti. The event will be graced by esteemed dignitaries, with Mr Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, as the Chief Guest, and Rajya Sabha members Dr Sangeeta Balwant and Mr Ram Chandra Jangra as the Special Guests of Honour. Mr Narender Kumar Verma, Chairman of Diamond Pocket Books, will be the Guest of Honour. Many foreign and Indian guests will attend the launch. This will be a part of the Indo-Vietnam Cultural Exchange Programme, highlighting the deep-rooted cultural ties between the two nations. It aims to foster greater understanding and appreciation of shared traditions, especially among the youth.

"Dr Que's work is deeply rooted in the historical bond between the two nations," said Dr Chowdhury. "Through his dedicated efforts, these ancient connections have been revived, laying a solid foundation for contemporary cooperation. His work bridges two great civilizations in a harmonious symphony of art, music, and heritage, forging a timeless legacy that celebrates shared cultural values and mutual enrichment."

The book's unveiling at the World Book Fair saw an overwhelming response from Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury's followers and patients, who gathered in large numbers to celebrate this significant milestone. The book's official launch is set to be a grand event, further strengthening Indo-Vietnam cultural relations. The distinguished guests include Assoc Prof Dr Ta Quang Dong, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism; Honorary Doctor, Professor, Record Holder, and Artist Chu Bao Que, Chairman of the Policy and Development Consultative Council of the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations; Mr Tran Van Manh, Permanent Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of VFUA; Mr Pham Toan Vuong, General Director of Agribank Vietnam; Mr Truong Quang Hai, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Bac Giang; and Dr Nguyen Hoang Anh (Julia) from the Board of Secretaries of WorldKings.

The book launch on February 14 will be organized by India Book of Records (IBR) in association with Vishwa Hindi Parishad. India Book of Records, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has promoted Indian records for the last two decades through its annual record book, IBR monthly magazine, and a weekly TV show.

About the Book

Professor Chu Bao Que, hailed as a radiant torch safeguarding Vietnam's heritage, is a man whose entire life serves as a vivid testament to his unwavering dedication and sacrifices to preserve the nation's artistic legacy. Rising from humble and challenging beginnings, he ascended to a position of profound influence, devoting his heart and soul to preserving, revitalising, and teaching the Quan Ho folk singing tradition of Bac Ninh. Through tireless efforts, he has restored these ancient cultural treasures to their rightful prominence, inspiring generations of Vietnamese youth to reconnect with their roots and continue the noble journey of protecting their ancestral heritage.

With an unshakable resolve, Prof Que has also emerged as a pioneer in fostering cultural exchanges between Vietnam and India. His work is rooted in the historical bond between the two nations, dating back to the 7th century when the Cham civilization in Vietnam revealed profound cultural parallels with India. These ancient connections have been revived through his dedicated efforts, laying a solid foundation for contemporary cooperation. His work bridges two great civilizations in a harmonious symphony of art, music, and heritage, forging a timeless legacy that celebrates shared cultural values and mutual enrichment. The biography is published by Diamond Books.

About the Author

Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury (BRC) is a bestselling author of over 50 books, 35 on health and lifestyle and 15 on mind power and memory. However, Guardian of Heritage marks his first foray into biography writing. As the Chief Editor of India Book of Records and Chairman of World Records Union (WorldKings), he has been an influential figure in documentation and record-keeping. His healthcare initiatives through HIIMS Group of Hospitals and Medical Academies span India, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Nepal. For the past decade, he has spent nearly a week every month in Vietnam, where he discovered the deep cultural bond between India and Vietnam. His admiration for Dr Que's work inspired him to document this incredible determination and artistic preservation journey.

