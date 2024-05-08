Dr. Kiran Bedi inaugurates the Kiran Bedi Hall and embraces role as Emeritus Professor of Law at Woxsen University

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 8: Woxsen University had the privilege of hosting Dr. Kiran Bedi, India's first woman IPS officer and Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, at the special edition of The Future You Talks on May 7th.

The university honoured Dr. Bedi with the title of Emeritus Professor of Law, in recognition of her celebrated service, safeguarding the law of the land in both her roles. This will serve as a source of inspiration for the students of Woxsen University, daring to walk her path. The visit also commemorated the inauguration of the Kiran Bedi Hall at the University, marking a significant moment in honouring her legacy.

Dr. Kiran Bedi delivered a captivating keynote address on 'Women in Leadership: Breaking Barriers and Glass Ceiling', followed by a fireside chat. Drawing from her illustrious career and experiences, she shed light on the challenges faced by women in leadership roles, sparking conversations on the role of women in shaping a progressive society. She remarked, "Real change will occur when powerful women become less of an exception. This is why I challenge myself daily to step out of my comfort zone and not be an exception. It's heartening to recall that when I joined the Police Academy in 1975, I was the only woman among over 80 men in the batch. Today, one-third of the batches consist of women, which is why I frequently visit the National Police Academy in Hyderabad."

Expressing her appreciation towards Woxsen University, Dr. Kiran Bedi,India's first woman IPS officer and Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, stated, "I firmly uphold the TEA mantra of Trust, Empowerment, and Accountability, envisioning Woxsen's ascent to becoming India's leading private university. It's a profound honour to accept the role of Emeritus Professor at Woxsen University's School of Law. I am dedicated to nurturing compassionate and responsible leaders within this esteemed institution. The inauguration of the Kiran Bedi Hall inspires me even more to come back to the university and continue to do experiential teaching. I urge fellow Indians to prioritize Woxsen over Western institutions, catalysing our nation's progress. My discussions with Woxsen's Founder and Chancellor, Mr. Praveen Pula, have enlightened me about the institution's rich history and his visionary mission, which assures me that we will fulfil this vision soon. Now is the opportune moment for Indians to magnify their societal contributions, aligning personal endeavours with the collective greater good."

Dr. Raul Villamarin Rodriguez, Vice President, Woxsen University, said, "At Woxsen University, we are truly honoured to welcome Dr. Kiran Bedi and pay homage to her legacy and contributions to the society. Her presence has truly enriched our campus and she continues to inspire generations to strive for excellence and service. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to learn from her wisdom and experience, as we continue our commitment to nurturing future leaders who embody her values of trust, empowerment, and accountability."

"It is an honour of a lifetime to host Dr. Kiran Bedi at Woxsen University campus and engage in a fireside chat with such a stalwart of national repute, as part of our #FutureYou Talks series. Renowned for her timeless contributions to society, we are thrilled to welcome her as an Emeritus Professor for Woxsen University's School of Law. Her esteemed presence is poised to fortify our connections with the Government of India, while simultaneously advancing our internationalization endeavours. As part of our #FutureYou Talks series, conceptualized by the Russell Belk Centre for International Relations at Woxsen University, we are dedicated to creating a platform that unites the world's best thought leaders, academicians, and related stakeholders, to provide our students with the best insights and opportunities for their future endeavours to become great leaders in the future," said Chahat Mishra, Head - International Relations and Strategic Development.

The visit to Woxsen University concluded with the conferment of the Woxsen Award for Timeless Societal Contributions and the felicitation of Woxsen University's women security force, showcasing the institution's commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Sciences and Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 120+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Top Ranked in QS Business Masters World Ranking, 2024, #11 All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2024, Rank #15 All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2023, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2024.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407591/Kiran_Bedi_Hall_Woxsen.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407592/Kiran_Bedi_speech_Woxsen.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)