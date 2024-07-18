Dr Swaroop Savanur Makes History as the First Indian to Present at a European Sports Psychology Conference, happening this year in Innsbruck, Austria

PNN New Delhi [India], July 18: Dr Swaroop Savanur, a renowned mental conditioning and peak performance coach, has become the first Indian to present a research paper at the FEPSAC (European Federation of Sport Psychology) Congress, held this year in Innsbruck, Austria. This prestigious event gathers the world's leading experts in sports psychology to share groundbreaking research and innovative practices. His paper titled, "Interplay Between Emotional Intelligence, Performance Goal Orientation and Sports Anxiety," addresses the crucial psychological factors that influence athletic performance. His study sheds light on how emotional intelligence and sports anxiety interact to impact an athlete's focus, motivation, and overall performance. These insights are vital for athletes, coaches, and sports psychologists worldwide.

The importance of this research cannot be overstated. Emotional intelligence is increasingly recognized as a key component of athletic success, helping athletes manage stress, maintain focus, and stay motivated. Understanding the role of emotional intelligence can lead to better training programs that not only enhance performance but also support the mental well-being of athletes.

Sport anxiety, on the other hand, is a common challenge that can undermine an athlete's performance. By identifying the relationship between sport anxiety and performance goal orientation, this research provides valuable guidance on how to help athletes manage anxiety and stay committed to their goals. This is particularly relevant in high-stakes competitions where mental resilience is as crucial as physical prowess.

"Presenting this research at FEPSAC is a tremendous honor, and I hope it paves the way for more contributions from India in the field of sports psychology," said Dr Savanur. "Athletes globally can benefit from understanding these psychological dynamics, which are essential for both performance and well-being."

About FEPSAC 2024

The FEPSAC Congress is a premier event in the field of sports psychology, drawing experts, researchers, and practitioners from around the globe. This year's congress in Innsbruck, Austria, featured a wide array of presentations on topics ranging from mental health in sports to cutting-edge performance enhancement techniques. The event serves as a vital platform for sharing knowledge, fostering collaboration, and advancing the field of sports psychology.

About Dr Swaroop Savanur

Dr Swaroop Savanur is a distinguished mental conditioning coach and sports psychologist, practising in Pune, dedicated to helping athletes achieve peak performance through psychological interventions. He is the founder of MyMentalCoach.

