New Delhi [India], February 25: The fast growth of artificial intelligence has transformed the way digital creators work in any industry. The content creation and automation and creative processes that once held large teams and lengthy production cycles can now be handled by individuals at scale. Even as this technical transformation has been opening up the world of massively creative possibilities, it has also created a structural disparity in the creator economy: creation is now more accessible and speedier, but the models through which sustainable monetization can be achieved have not kept up.

The creators are today making more digital content than they have ever done, yet most of them still rely on disjointed platforms and one-time projects to earn revenue. Short-term and freelance work are the order of the day, which restricts the ability to scale and makes income dependent on the fixed input of the person. Founder of Dramebaaj, Krishan Kant Arora has long emphasized that being fast in creating does not equate to financial gain of creators in a more competitive digital space.

The value of the individual outputs decreases as well as the volume of content increases. The innovators are even being forced to reconsider how to bundle their abilities, processes and knowledge into productized form, which can be shared and re-sold over and over again. Based on Krishan Kant Arora, it is becoming necessary to develop repeatable income toolsets to ensure long-term sustainability of creators because growth and predictability are constrained by dependence on ad-hoc monetization schemes.

Dramebaaj is being created as a structured creator operating system helping creators to execute prompts, templates, projects and services into monetizable digital products. Through Dramebaaj, creators can no longer rely on custom and one-off interactions, but create assets that can be monetized over and over again. Such a product-led strategy enables creators to grow bigger than time-restrained effort and project-linked revenue.

According to Krishan Kant Arora, the vision of Dramebaaj is to offer creators the platform that would help transform their creative work into a structured business model. Dramebaaj is dedicated to facilitating replicable income structures that can assist creators to shift their freelance service models to scalable internet entrepreneurship. This stance is indicative of a larger transition to the creator economy on more long-term, system-centered monetization.

With the further commoditization of digital creation, the following stage of the creator economy will be based on platforms that promote organized monetization instead of accelerated creation. Dramebaaj intends to establish itself as a core technology within this dynamic ecosystem, enabling creators to create reliable and scalable sources of revenue. Krishan Kant Arora is the one who is driving this vision; as an effort, Dramebaaj is keeping up with the future trend of sustainable, creator-led digital businesses.

