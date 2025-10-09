Dun & Bradstreet Celebrates Visionary Finance Leaders at the Finance Leadership Summit 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, successfully convened the Finance Leadership Summit 2025 on 22 August 2025 at Hotel Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, under the theme "Redefining the CFO Role - Transitioning to Finance 5.0". This premier event brought together over 200 senior finance leaders, industry experts, and innovators to explore the evolving landscape of financial leadership in the digital age.

The summit featured a series of insightful sessions, including keynote addresses and panel discussions, focusing on the transformation of the CFO role. Topics covered ranged from strategic financial leadership and digital transformation to the integration of AI and machine learning into financial processes. A notable highlight was the launch of the "Rethinking the Future of Finance Leadership" report, which profiles the Finance Elite 2025, a distinguished group of finance leaders recognized for their exceptional contributions to the field. Selected by a jury panel that included Dr. Parthasarathy V S, former Group CFO & Group CIO, Mahindra Group and CA Ketan Saiya, Chairman of Western India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, these Finance Elite have displayed agility in evolving their skills, adapting their strategy to the changing market dynamics, and transformed the Finance function in their respective organisations.

"The role of the CFO has evolved from traditional financial stewardship to becoming a strategic partner in business transformation," said Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO - India, Dun & Bradstreet. "Through the Finance Leadership Summit, we aim to empower finance leaders with the insights and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of Finance 5.0 and drive sustainable growth."

The summit was held in collaboration with CCH Tagetik India- Wolters Kluwer & atQor, underscoring a shared vision for transformative finance and strategic innovation.

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. Dun & Bradstreet India is also proud to be Great Place to Work® Certified (2025-26), a recognition of its commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

