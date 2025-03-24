Dun & Bradstreet India and NSIC Collaborate to Empower MSMEs in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: Dun & Bradstreet India, a global leader in business data and analytics, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), a Mini Ratna enterprise under the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This partnership aims to strengthen the MSME ecosystem by enhancing their visibility, expanding access to global markets, and providing critical insights to drive growth.

* This strategic partnership is designed to enhance the visibility of Indian MSMEs and identify new growth opportunities, with access to Dun & Bradstreet's comprehensive suite of data and analytics solutions delivered through the globally recognized D & B D-U-N-S® number.

Speaking about the partnership, Preeta Misra, Senior Director - Credibility & Business Insights Group, ESG and SME, Dun & Bradstreet India said, "Dun & Bradstreet has been closely engaged with Indian MSMEs for almost three decades, providing critical business intelligence to help them grow and succeed. We identified access to finance, limited global visibility, and lack of credibility as major challenges for MSMEs. Through our partnership with NSIC, we aim to equip them with the tools and insights needed to enhance their export potential, connect with global buyers, and gain a competitive edge. By adopting this ecosystem, we strive to accelerate MSME growth as they play a key role in India's journey toward becoming a US$ 5 trillion economy by 2027-28."

Shri Kartikeya Sinha, Director - planning and Marketing, NSIC said, "At NSIC, our mission is to empower MSMEs with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive in a competitive market. This collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet India will enable small businesses to strengthen their credibility, access global markets, and leverage data-driven insights to drive sustainable growth. By combining NSIC's extensive reach with Dun & Bradstreet's expertise in business intelligence, we aim to create new avenues for MSMEs to expand and contribute to India's economic progress."

About NSIC:

National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). NSIC has been working to promote, aid and foster the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country. NSIC operates through countrywide network of offices and Technical Centres in the Country. In addition, NSIC has set up Training cum Incubation Centre managed by professional manpower.

For more information on NSIC, please visit www.nsic.co.in.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.

For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

India is also the home to Dun & Bradstreet Technology & Corporate Services LLP, which is the Global Capabilities Center (GCC) of Dun & Bradstreet supporting global technology delivery using cutting-edge technology. Located at Hyderabad, the GCC has a highly skilled workforce of over 500 employees, and focuses on enhanced productivity, economies of scale, consistent delivery processes and lower operating expenses.

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information. Click here for all Dun & Bradstreet India press releases.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314099/5170280/DB_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)