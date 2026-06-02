Dynamic Cables Digitises Freight Monitoring with Traqo's Real-Time Tracking Platform

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 2: Dynamic Cable, a cable manufacturing company operating out of Jaipur, has been partnering with Traqo for over four years to bring structure and visibility to its outbound freight operations. The Jaipur plant managing hundreds of trips every month relies on Traqo's Real-Time Tracking, ePOD, and Automation modules to run a connected, data-backed logistics operation at scale.

"Managing high-volume outbound movements without a proper tracking system meant constant follow-ups and little visibility once trucks left the plant. Traqo has given us real-time control over every trip, cleaner delivery documentation, and far less manual intervention in day-to-day operations. Four years in, it remains a core part of how we run logistics at Jaipur."

-Anil Agrawal, Head- Supply Chain, Dynamic Cables Limited

What the Rollout Covers

Traqo has digitised Dynamic Cable's outbound logistics workflow across three integrated modules. Key changes after implementation are:

Before Traqo Implementation

- Limited real-time visibility into shipment status, with teams relying on manual transporter updates

- Paper-based POD processes causing reconciliation delays and unresolved delivery disputes

- Manual trip coordination and follow-ups consuming significant operational bandwidth

After Traqo Implementation

- Real-Time Tracking: All hundreds of monthly outbound trips are monitored live, providing continuous visibility into vehicle location, route adherence, and delivery ETAs without reliance on manual updates

- ePOD: Electronic proof of delivery has replaced paper PODs, creating verified, timestamped delivery records that accelerate reconciliation and reduce disputes

- Automation: Trip creation, status alerts, and routine coordination tasks are automated, enabling the logistics team to focus on exceptions rather than repetitive follow-ups

"Dynamic Cable is a great example of what sustained platform adoption looks like. Over four years, they have progressively embedded tracking, ePOD, and automation into their daily operations at Jaipur, and the results speak for themselves, greater control, cleaner documentation, and a team that spends less time chasing updates. We are proud to be a long-term partner in their logistics journey."

-Vaibhav Kumar, CTO & Co-Founder, Traqo

About Dynamic Cable

Dynamic Cables is a prominent Indian manufacturer and supplier of wires, cables, and conductors, with over three decades of industry presence. Founded in 1986, the company produces a comprehensive range of products including LT, HT, and EHV power cables, aerial bunched cables, solar cables, railway signalling cables, and aluminium and copper conductors. Serving a diverse clientele spanning government discoms, private EPC contractors, infrastructure companies, and industrial and export clients, Dynamic Cables operates ISO-certified, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across Rajasthan. Its products are CE certified and type-tested by globally recognised laboratories including CPRI and ERDA.

Visit: https://www.dynamiccables.co.in/

About Traqo

Traqo is a complete freight booking-to-billing platform and digital command center, Traqo connects shippers, transporters, manufacturers, and logistics providers on one neutral, no-code SaaS ecosystem covering full-truckload, part-truckload, and container movements. Using SIM-based tracking, APIs, and automation (no hardware needed), it delivers end-to-end visibility across road, rail, and ocean freight.

Mukesh Deogune, CEO & Co-Founder -

"We're starting with full truckload, part truckload, and EXIM logistics but the destination is the entire global logistics ecosystem. Manufacturers deserve one platform for every logistics need, not a patchwork of solutions. We're building that platform: geography-agnostic, AI-native, and flexible enough to bring every piece of the supply chain under one roof."

Visit https://www.traqo.io/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)