eAsia Academy Founders Puneet Kad, Vinay Bhatnagar and Sumit Shahi Redefine Online Learning with Pet Care, Sustainability Programs and Global Skills

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 30: eAsia Academy, a unique EdTech company co-founded by Puneet Kad, Sumit Shahi, and Vinay Bhatnagar, has announced the launch of a dedicated online school for pet lovers, marking a significant milestone in specialized and passion-driven online education.

The newly launched online school will offer Master Classes on Pet Care along with specialized courses on Pet Health, catering to pet owners, animal welfare enthusiasts, and aspiring professionals in the pet care ecosystem. The initiative reflects eAsia Academy's vision to provide structured, expert-led, and practical education in emerging lifestyle and professional domains.

Alongside this initiative, eAsia Academy continues to expand its future-skills portfolio, offering courses in collaboration with IITs, IIMs, and reputed global universities. As part of its commitment to sustainability education, the academy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Roorkee to deliver online programs focused on Sustainability and allied areas.

Speaking on the importance of sustainability education, Mr. Puneet Kad, CEO, eAsia Academy, said,

"There is a significant talent gap in the ESG and Sustainability sector, both in India and globally. eAsia Academy is committed to training professionals with industry-relevant skills to bridge this gap and support sustainable development."

Emphasizing the academy's learner-centric approach, Mr. Vinay Bhatnagar, Co-Founder, eAsia Academy, added,

"We believe strongly in hands-on, practical training and the creation of active student communities. Our focus is on enabling learners to apply knowledge in real-world scenarios while building meaningful professional networks."

Further strengthening its global outlook, Mr. Sumit Shahi, CFO, eAsia Academy, said,

"eAsia Academy is in the process of signing MoUs with international universities, with the aim of creating a one-stop platform for accessing global skills and international education opportunities."

With its unique blend of pet care education, sustainability programs, and future-ready skill courses, eAsia Academy is redefining online learning by integrating passion, purpose, and professional excellence.

For More Information: www.easiaacademy.com

About eAsia Academy

eAsia Academy is an innovative EdTech company dedicated to delivering high-quality, practical, and future-oriented education. Through strategic partnerships with premier Indian institutions and global universities, the academy empowers learners with skills aligned to emerging industries and global career pathways.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)