"ECE ELEVATORS - BIRLA GROUP" & Marketing Head "Anita Dobhal" Wins Award at 'Great Gather Goa Summit 2025'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 7: ECE ELEVATORS - BIRLA GROUP, a division of the prestigious Birla Group has won the prestigious "Brand of the Year Award 2025" at 'Great Gather Goa Summit 2025' for achieving outstanding success in the last financial year. The award was presented by Mr. Agnelo Fernandes - Commissioner, Labour & Employment, Government of Goa and Ms. Chaity Sen, Publishing Director, Herald Global.

Anita Dobhal, Marketing Head of ECE ELEVATORS - BIRLA GROUP, have received the prestigious "Marketing Meister Award" at 'Great Gather Goa Summit 2025' for creating a unique position for the company through marketing. The award was presented by Ms. Asha Arondekar - Chairperson, Women's Wing of Goa Chamber of Commerce and Mr. Saimik Sen, Editor-in-Chief, Herald Global.

Brand of the Year Award 2025 celebrates brands that have achieved outstanding success in the last financial year. They have reached the zenith of brand excellence by implementing effective strategies, new product development and capturing increased market share. Their ability to adapt to changing market conditions and sail high has positioned them as leaders in their respective industries. They emerge victorious across all the parameters in their category. Through innovation and a clear focus on customer engagement, these brands have gained strong visibility and trust from both their audience and stakeholders.

Today the prestigious Brand Award stands tall in its 17th edition. The past couple of years have been an incredibly exciting and enriching journey for us and all of our esteemed brand winners. From having its first edition in Mumbai, India, followed by multiple editions in different parts of the world to its recent outing in Thailand, our ideology of creating a respected space for brand building successful roadmaps remains at its zenith.

The Marketing Meister Award is a special honor to celebrate and felicitate impeccable marketing personalities of top leading companies in India. Marketing Meister signifies recognition of the masters who have created a unique position for the company through marketing. With creative and laudable perspectives, they have been acclaimed and celebrated for their unconventional contribution towards innovation, brand building and have been an inspiration in the field of marketing.

The Great Gather Goa Summit 2025 is an initiative that brings together distinguished leaders, entrepreneurs and change-makers from various industries to felicitate the achievements of the visionaries, heads of state, policy makers, academicians and corporate heads who have played a pivotal role in shaping industries with their inspiring contribution. The summit serves as a dynamic platform for insightful discussions, networking, and celebrating excellence.

Mridul Rastogi, Vice President (VP) - ECE ELEVATORS - BIRLA GROUP, said, "This award belongs to every member of the ECE family. From engineers and technicians to sales, service, and support teams, every individual contributed with a shared purpose. It's their passion, consistency, and problem-solving spirit that made this achievement possible. I'm proud to say that at ECE, collaboration is not just a value, it's our culture and this award is proof of what we can achieve together."

He showered his heartiest congratulations to Ms. Anita Dobhal on being honoured with the Marketing Meister Award and said, "Her dedication and vision have been truly instrumental in enhancing our company's digital marketing presence. Beyond her professional excellence, she has been an inspiration to others, paving the way for inclusivity and growth in the industry. Wishing her continued success and many more milestones ahead!"

Commenting on her achievement, Anita Dobhal, Marketing Head, ECE ELEVATORS -BIRLA GROUP, said, "I am delighted to receive this very coveted global award for a journey in Marketing, which I love and is extremely passionate about. This recognition is a testament to our relentless commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction. This award serves as a powerful trust mark and reflects not just a milestone, but the collective effort of every individual who believed in our vision.

Saimik Sen, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - ERTC Media & Barc Asia said, "Success is not just about achieving your goals, but also about the journey you undertake to reach them. It's about resilience, determination and staying true to yourself despite the challenges you face along the way."

Sunita Rawat, Vice President (VP) - BARC Asia & ERTC Media, said, "Success with a goal and passion is the foundation of notable stories. But choosing hard work daily, breaking boundaries, creating a revolution and training to get better than yourself is the building of a true leader."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)