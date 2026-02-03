Eco-Friendly Sanitary Pads, Safety-Focused Kitchen Design Win Top Honours at SPARC 2026

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2: Student-built innovations addressing everyday challenges in health, safety, sustainability, and clean energy were recognised at SPARC 2026, a national-level student innovation finale curated by Tan90 Education and held in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Top honours at the event were awarded to Siri MS from Vagdevi Vilas School, Bidadi, Mysore Road, Karnataka, who showcased an eco-friendly sanitary pad made from natural absorbent materials; and Shardul Prakash Deshinge from VK Mate High School, Chinchwad, Pune, who demonstrated a safety-focused pressure cooker designed to prevent cooking-related accidents, highlighting the practical, human-centred thinking that defined this year's student projects.

Over the last five months, SPARC (Student Project and Research Challenge) 2026 brought together more than 1,000 middle and high school students from 185 schools across 30 cities and 13 states. From this national cohort, 36 student finalists were selected to present their projects at the Bengaluru finale. This year's event marked the platform's evolution from a city-led initiative into a pan-India student innovation movement, bringing together learners from diverse school systems and socio-economic contexts.

SPARC 2026 was inaugurated by Kumari Shibulal, Founder and Chairperson, Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI). "Seeing SPARC today, as a national event with students coming together from across the country, fills me with great happiness and hope. It tells me that we are moving in the right direction towards learning that is hands-on, meaningful, and rooted in curiosity. I truly hope SPARC becomes a hallmark for student innovation in the years to come. Not just as an event, but as a culture, one that values effort, imagination, and persistence," she said.

Others who were awarded on the day include Hartej Singh Sall from DAV Public School, Ludhiana for ClogBuster; Pilla Naga Chaintanya from Sri Rama Sainik School, Vijaywada, for Seesaw Power Generator; Basavaraj Chalageri from Mount Everest High School, Byatarayanapura for PloughPro; and Sayyed Nuzaifa Irshad Ali from Ideal English School, Malad, Mumbai for Algae-Based Oxygen Generator.

The projects were evaluated by a multidisciplinary jury comprising Swati Sircar, Assistant Professor at the School of Continuing Learning, Azim Premji University; Smita Sircar, Deputy CEO at Labournet Foundation; Rushva Parihar, Head at Improving Lives Foundation; TV Sridhar, Executive Director at Right to Live; Vidya Sridhar, Trustee at My School Initiatives, SVSVS Trust; Sriram Ananthanarayanan, Director, Projects at United Way Bengaluru; and Mahit Warhadpande, popularly known as the Jigyasu Juggler.

Projects were developed around four core themes: Sustainable Cities and Mobility; Health and Wellbeing for All; Clean Energy and Climate Action; and Inclusive Growth and Social Equity. Collectively, the projects reflected strong emphasis on safety, affordability, environmental responsibility, and real-world applicability.

Other highlights of the day included an Experience Zone where visitors could experience what it is like to be in a Tan90 lab. Open to visitors of all ages, it featured six hands-on stations spanning carpentry, art, mechanical concepts, mathematics, electrical systems, and an innovation lab. The event also included a student-led skit on classroom learning transformations, followed by a panel discussion on STEM education.

About Tan90 Education

Tan90 Education is a for-profit education company focused on building hands-on STEM learning ecosystems in schools across India. Working with affordable private schools, government institutions, and partners, Tan90 designs STEM labs, trains teachers, and delivers experiential curricula that help students learn by making.

With a presence across multiple states, Tan90's work centres on nurturing scientific temper, creativity, and problem-solving skills, especially in contexts where access to quality STEM education is limited.

