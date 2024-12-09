Eco Sustain Expo 2025 and India Process Expo & Conference 2025: Shaping the Future of Waste Management and Process Engineering

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 9: Two premier events, Eco Sustain Expo 2025 and the 4th edition of India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC 2025), are set to transform the industrial landscape from August 22 to 24, 2025, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, Telangana. These events will bring together leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to explore advancements in sustainability and process engineering, fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth.

Eco Sustain Expo 2025

The 2nd edition of Eco Sustain Expo will spotlight sustainable solutions in solid waste management, bio-energy, effluent treatment, air pollution control, and recycling. After a highly successful first edition featuring 80 exhibitors, 12,500 visitors, and 450 buyer-seller meetings, the 2025 event promises an expanded exhibitor base, enriched technical programs, and interactive experiences.

Why Attend Eco Sustain Expo 2025?

* Explore cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices.

* Engage with global sustainability advocates, researchers, and policymakers.

* Participate in networking opportunities and targeted buyer-seller meetings.

India Process Expo & Conference 2025 (IPEC)

The 4th edition of IPEC 2025 serves as a vital platform for the process engineering sector. With participation from leading companies such as Hetero Drugs, Aurobindo Pharma, Granules Ltd., and BHEL, the event will feature 70+ exhibitors, 12,500 visitors, and dynamic technical conferences.

Why Exhibit at IPEC 2025?

* Showcase your solutions to a diverse audience across industries like biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food processing, and more.

* Participate in buyer-seller meetings and connect with decision-makers.

* Build your network with key stakeholders and technologists.

Highlights of the Events

* Exhibitor Showcases: A vast array of innovative technologies and solutions from leading global and Indian companies.

* Technical Conferences: Expert-led discussions addressing critical industry challenges and advancements.

* Networking Opportunities: Engage with professionals, researchers, and policymakers to drive collaborations and partnerships.

These concurrent events will attract a broad audience, from industry professionals and policymakers to researchers and sustainability advocates, offering unique opportunities to learn, network, and grow.

Mark Your Calendar: August 22-24, 2025, at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

For more information:

Visit: www.ecosustainexpo.in | www.ipecexpo.in

Contact: John Sudheer Ganji at +91 70755 27117 | js@hitex.co.in

Join us to shape the future of waste management and process engineering!

