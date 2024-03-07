EcoRatings Garners Significant Recognition at the 18th India Digital Summit

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 7: EcoRatings, the world's first AI-powered platform for ESG ratings of products and services, has achieved a significant milestone by winning the prestigious Digital Responsibility Award for Business Empowerment at the renowned 18th edition of the India Digital Summit, hosted by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). This distinguished accolade from IAMAI underscores EcoRatings' unwavering commitment to empowering businesses through innovative AI technology. EcoRatings remains dedicated to its mission of building a sustainable and socially responsible society, evaluating all categories of products and services based on the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals framework, which encompasses over 200 sub-indicators.

Ranjeet Goswami, Global Head of TCS, presented the award to Shruti Anand, Co-founder of EcoRatings.

Shruti Anand, Co-founder and CGO of EcoRatings, expressed, "The Digital Responsibility Award' not only acknowledges our efforts but also strengthens our resolve to challenge limits and establish new benchmarks for global ESG excellence. Moving ahead, our dedication to embracing innovation persists, and we are committed to collaborative efforts with stakeholders and businesses to shape a more robust and accountable future."

Adding to this, Aditi Balbir, Co-founder and CEO, EcoRatings said, "When we launched EcoRatings, our ambitious objective was to bring extensive transparency to the sustainability sector, reaching across all industries, regions, and conglomerates. It was undoubtedly a challenging endeavour, but one that promised immense satisfaction and fulfilment as our ultimate reward. Unexpectedly, the industry has embraced us wholeheartedly, adopting our platform early on and entrusting us with their crucial impact goals. This has led to the remarkable achievement of receiving this award at such an early stage in our startup journey. The support and trust we have received have exceeded our initial expectations, making this recognition even more gratifying."

While appreciating the contribution of the team, Aqeel Ahmed, Co-founder and COO, EcoRatings, stated, "Our venture into the realm of ESG has been characterized by innovation, collaboration, and commitment to create a substantial impact. We recognize the significant influence businesses can wield globally, and we are committed to harnessing our expertise to introduce solutions that contribute to building a more sustainable and equitable future. The Digital Responsibility Award is just the beginning, speaking volumes about our efforts."

EcoRatings stands as a groundbreaking AI-centric platform designed to empower individuals, businesses, and governments. It utilizes a data-driven approach with a big data warehouse and AI model based on the Sustainable Development Goals assessment framework. At the forefront of EcoRatings is the provision of sustainability ratings visible to consumers during their purchasing journey, thereby offering immediate insights into the ecological impact of their choices.

The platform has solidified partnerships with over 50 clients across a wide array of industries, encompassing healthcare, personal hygiene, fashion and accessories, food and beverage, as well as paper & printing.

For more information about EcoRatings, please visit ratings.eco.

EcoRatings is the world's pioneering AI-powered platform dedicated to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings at the product and service level. The driving force behind this innovative venture is a trio of visionary founders: Aditi Balbir, Shruti Anand, and Aqeel Ahmed. The core methodology of EcoRatings revolves around a robust data-driven model designed to evaluate the sustainability of products and services. Using advanced artificial intelligence, EcoRatings assigns a comprehensive rating on a scale of 1 to 10.

