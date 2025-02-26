EDF Hosts Strategic Workshops and Launches Whitepaper on India's PSP Market at ELECRAMA 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 26: EDF India, in partnership with the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), hosted a series of high-impact sessions and discussions at 'Shaping the Future of Energy: EDF's Strategic Vision for Power & Renewables', held at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. The event focused on key industry themes, including innovations in pumped storage plants (PSP), smart grid policies, and supply chain resilience in renewable energy.

The Introductory Session on India's Path to Sustainable Energy was graced by the esteemed presence of Luc Remont, Chairman & CEO, EDF, and Mohammad Afzal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India, alongside senior industry leaders and policymakers. The session brought together key stakeholders to discuss collaborative opportunities for advancing India's clean energy ambitions. Notable attendees included Debasish Nanda, Director - Business Development, CIL; TSC Bosh, CEO, REC PDCL; Dr. Manoj Kr. Jhawar, CMD (Addl Charge) & Director Commercial & Operations, PTC; Goutam Deb, RED Hydro & ED Projects, NTPC; and Mikel Klasson, Partner & Vice Chairman, Actis, along with senior government officials and CEOs from across the energy sector.

A major highlight of the event was the launch of EDF's Whitepaper - Unlocking India's PSP Market: Global Perspectives and Pathways, offering in-depth insights into the opportunities and challenges in India's PSP sector. The whitepaper outlines global best practices and key policy recommendations to accelerate sustainable growth in the industry.

Reinforcing its commitment to India's energy transition, EDF announced strategic partnerships with NTPC Limited, Coal India Limited, and Actis. These collaborations aim to advance smart metering solutions, hydropower projects, and renewable energy developments, aligning with EDF's long-term vision for sustainable innovation in India's power sector.

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 490TWh (1), and a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'etre is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers (2) and generated consolidated sales of EUR118.7 bn in 2024.

(1) See EDF's 2023 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1

(2) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring services contracts

