EDII Announces PGDM Entrepreneurship for Tech Startups

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17: Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), India's pioneering institution in entrepreneurship education, today in Bengaluru announced PGDM in "Entrepreneurship for Tech Startups, which is an AICTE-approved management programme designed to empower tech professionals with entrepreneurial learning, mentorship, and venture-building support to help convert their high-potential ideas into successful startups.

The newly announced Tech Startups specialization focuses on growing areas like EdTech, HealthTech, FinTech, AI-based businesses, and digital ventures that scale. It is designed with a practical bent, aiming to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with skills that include identifying opportunities, assessing feasibility, creating a business model, product development, funding readiness, and go-to-market strategies.

Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII, said, "Given the fact that Bengaluru is the hub of technology activity in India, and that Karnataka is at the heart of the startup boom, we thought that this would be the right place to launch our specialization in Tech Startups. Young people today are choosing entrepreneurship as a career option with a purpose, and EDII is committed to providing a clear pathway for the development of entrepreneurship that can make a difference to the growth of the nation in the coming decade or so and fulfill the dream of a developed India by 2047."

PGDM Entrepreneurship: Building Entrepreneurs, Not Job Seekers

The two-year PGDM course in Entrepreneurship, introduced in 1998, is arguably one of the most focused courses in India, with its sole objective being entrepreneurship development. The course is approved by the All India Council of Technical Education, accredited by the National Board of Accreditation, and has an MBA equivalent status with the Association of Indian Universities.

Given that there are more than 2,200 alumni of this program with about 79% of them becoming active entrepreneurs, EDII follows a milestone-based teaching approach. This approach assists students in becoming entrepreneurs while they are still in the course. The students are given organized mentoring, sector experience in real industries, incubation support via EDII's Centre for Advancing and Launching Enterprises (CALEL), and seed grants tied to milestones.

Students can currently specialise in New Enterprise Creation, Family Business Management, Social Entrepreneurship, and now Tech Startups, making the PGDM a comprehensive platform for diverse entrepreneurial pathways.

The PGDM in "Entrepreneurship for Tech Startups" is especially relevant for:

- Tech professionals (software, product, data/AI, engineering, IT services) who want to transition into entrepreneurship

- Early-stage founders seeking sharper business fundamentals, execution rigour and mentorship

- Innovation-driven graduates keen to build digital-first, tech-enabled enterprises

Strong CSR Presence and Grassroots Entrepreneurship in Karnataka

Ever since the first regional office was established in Bengaluru in 1997, EDII has been actively involved in the state beyond its academic pursuits, with partnerships in the areas of CSR initiatives, as well as with the state government, focusing on women empowerment, MSME development, entrepreneurship among the youth, sustainable business initiatives, and livelihood development in districts like Mandya, Tumakuru, Kolar, and Nelamangala.

EDII works along with the best corporate partners such as Accenture, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, IDBI Bank, etc., to promote CSR-funded entrepreneurship programs. This impacts thousands of lives, especially women entrepreneurs, across the state of Karnataka.

The newer initiatives like Entrepreneurship Hubba in Bengaluru are an example of EDII's grassroots approach. They empower women to earn an income through home-based businesses or small-scale businesses.

About EDII:

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, is India's pioneering national resource organisation dedicated to entrepreneurship education, training, research, and enterprise creation. Established over four decades ago, EDII has played a catalytic role in promoting entrepreneurship across the country through academic programmes, incubation, policy advisory, and large-scale development interventions.

