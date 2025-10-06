Edstead Launches Season 2 of Bharat FinTech Story, Spotlighting Innovation, Inclusion, and India's Financial Future

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: After a widely acclaimed first season, Bharat FinTech Story has returned with a powerful new chapter. Produced by Edstead, Season 2 premiered on JioHotstar and continues to shine a spotlight on India's fast-evolving FinTech ecosystem, chronicling the innovations and resilience that are positioning the nation as a global leader in financial technology.

The docuseries expands the conversation around how India's FinTech ecosystem is driving financial inclusion, digital adoption, and future-ready innovation. Through compelling narratives and first-hand accounts, Season 2 explores how global and Indian pioneers, including TransUnion CIBIL, Dezerv, and DMI Finance, are shaping an industry that touches millions of lives every day.

Beyond profiling leading institutions, Season 2 delves deeper into transformative themes such as artificial intelligence in finance, blockchain applications, digital currencies, and evolving regulatory frameworks. By weaving these complex topics into human stories, the series makes India's FinTech journey accessible to both domestic and global audiences, while underscoring its role in setting new global benchmarks.

Season 1 laid the foundation for Bharat FinTech Story, showcasing Edstead's ability to capture India's financial transformation with depth and authenticity. Beyond this series, Edstead's wider portfolio has amassed 45+ million views, 90 million impressions, and 50+ amplified episodes across platforms, reflecting the studio's proven impact in documentary storytelling. The arrival of Season 2 reinforces this legacy and Edstead's commitment to creating meaningful, research-driven narratives.

Speaking on the release, Shekhar Bhattacharjee, Founder of Edstead, said, "India's FinTech story is not just about numbers, it's about people, access, and opportunity. Season 2 builds on our vision of using storytelling as a bridge between innovation and society. By capturing how FinTech is transforming lives and economies, we aim to give India's financial journey the global stage it deserves."

Through Bharat FinTech Story: Season 2, Edstead continues to pursue its mission of crafting narratives that inform, inspire, and influence. As India cements its place as one of the most dynamic FinTech hubs in the world, this docuseries stands as both a chronicle and a celebration of its rise.

Edstead is a purpose-first creative studio that blends insight, culture, and emotion to craft documentaries, series, and branded stories that matter. With work spanning education, fintech, fashion, health, and beyond, Edstead helps brands tell honest stories that connect deeply with the world they serve. Not loud, just honest. Not viral, but lasting.

