Educational Cooperation Enhanced as Indian Minister Visits Mari State University

SMPL

Yoshkar-Ola [Russia], July 31: In a significant diplomatic gesture affirming strong educational ties between India and Russia, Mr. V. Kumar, Minister of Education and Social Welfare at the Embassy of India in Moscow, paid an official visit to Mari State University, a leading institution for international students pursuing MBBS in Russia.

The visit aimed to personally assess the academic environment, residential facilities, and overall student experience for the growing Indian student community at the university. Currently, over 1,500 Indian students are enrolled at Mari State University, primarily in the Medical Institute, which has emerged as a top choice for those pursuing MBBS in Russia. This year alone, 408 Indian students graduated from the university as qualified medical professionals.

Accompanied by university leadership and regional dignitaries, including Rector Prof. Mikhail Shvetsov, Deputy Chairman of the Government of Mari El, Minister of Culture and National Affairs Mr. Konstantin Ivanov, and Minister of Health Mr. Vladimir Gladnev, the Indian delegation received a comprehensive tour of the university's academic buildings, simulation labs, student hostels, and medical facilities.

During his visit, Mr. V. Kumar interacted directly with Indian students in an open dialogue. Students warmly welcomed the Minister and shared their positive experiences regarding education quality, faculty support, safety, and the university's efforts to make them feel at home in Russia. The Minister appreciated their feedback, addressed their concerns, and commended the university's administration for maintaining high standards and providing a nurturing environment.

He further noted that Mari State University, with its modern infrastructure, personalized attention to international students, and consistent academic excellence, stands as a reliable partner for Indian families and a model for Indo-Russian educational cooperation. The Minister acknowledged that many Indian families, based on strong word-of-mouth and successful alumni, continue to send their children here, reinforcing the university's credibility and trustworthiness.

The visit was also supported by Rus Education, a long-time partner of Mari State University and one of India's most trusted organizations for guiding students to pursue MBBS in Russia. Rus Education plays a vital role in ensuring smooth academic, cultural, and personal transitions for Indian students studying at Russian universities.

At the conclusion of the visit, Mr. V. Kumar gave a highly positive review of the university's facilities and student support systems. He emphasized that Mari State University is not only delivering quality medical education but also fostering a welcoming, safe, and multicultural environment for international students.

This visit marks another milestone in the growing relationship between India and Russia in the field of higher education and serves as a strong endorsement of Mari State University's commitment to shaping competent and globally aware medical professionals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)