Ehime Fish Festival 2026 Brings Japan's Iconic Yellowtail to Mumbai in a Landmark Culinary Celebration

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Mumbai has embarked on an extraordinary culinary and cultural journey with the launch of the Ehime Fish Festival 2026, currently underway at Robata Kuuraku, located at Gourmet Village, Phoenix Palladium Mall, Lower Parel. The festival, which begins today and runs for 15 days (January 30 - February 13, 2026), introduces Indian audiences to Japan's premium Yellowtail fish, flown in fresh from Ehime Prefecture, Japan.

This landmark festival is being actively supported and promoted by the Japanese government, reaffirming Japan's commitment to showcasing its regional food culture, sustainable aquaculture practices, and culinary excellence in India.

At the heart of the festival is Ehime's premium Yellowtail, globally renowned for its rich flavour, firm texture, and superior quality. Raised using advanced and sustainable aquaculture techniques, the Yellowtail represents the finest standards of Japanese seafood craftsmanship and is highly prized by chefs and seafood connoisseurs worldwide.

In addition to the festival experience at Robata Kuuraku, Ehime Yellowtail fish is also available for purchase at BayAqua, Andheri, Mumbai, allowing seafood enthusiasts to take home a taste of Japan.

The festival celebrates not just exceptional taste but also Japan's leadership in sustainable aquaculture, positioning Ehime Yellowtail as a symbol of mindful innovation and regional pride. The event has attracted strong interest from Mumbai's culinary, lifestyle, travel, and luxury communities, with prominent influencers and tastemakers attending the opening days.

Adding to the prestige of the occasion, the festival was graced by Miss India International, Ayeesha Aiman, as the Chief Guest. Sharing her experience, she expressed her admiration for Japan, recalling her wonderful visit to the country and praising its warm hospitality, kindness, and rich cultural heritage. She also conveyed her appreciation to the Japanese government for supporting such a meaningful seafood and cultural festival in India, reaffirming her fondness for Japan.

Guests were further immersed in a nostalgic cultural experience inspired by the globally acclaimed Japanese film "Suzume", which beautifully showcases the scenic ports of Ehime Prefecture, seamlessly blending cinema, culture, and cuisine within the festival narrative. Influencers such as Monish Chandan, Sunny Muntode, Anish Deshmukh, and Niket Kaskar were present, along with Asian champion athlete and wellness coach Wasim Mulla.

The festival is being led with active participation from Ehime Prefecture officials, including Taisuke Inai and Takuya Iwamoto. Also present was Seijiro Hirohama, Owner of the Kuuraku Group, whose vision has been instrumental in bringing authentic Japanese dining experiences to India. The initiative is further supported by actor Firdaus Hassan and Matsumoto Akino, along with the presence and encouragement of staff members from the Japanese Embassy, underscoring the diplomatic and cultural significance of the festival.

Speaking at the launch, the organisers shared that the Ehime Fish Festival 2026 marks a significant milestone in strengthening Japan-India cultural ties through food, offering Indian audiences a rare opportunity to experience an authentic regional Japanese seafood festival.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)