Elan Group-Led Renovation of SDM and Tehsil Offices in Gurugram Inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram Ajay Kumar, IAS

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 13: In a notable step towards improving public service delivery and strengthening local administrative infrastructure, Elan Group, through its CSR arm Elan Foundation, has successfully undertaken the renovation of two key public offices in Gurugram, the SDM Office in Badshahpur and the Tehsil Office in Wazirabad. The upgraded facilities were inaugurated today by Ajay Kumar, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram and Mr. Akash Kapoor, Director, Elan Group in the presence of Sanjiv Kumar, HCS, SDM Badshahpur (Gurugram) and Mr. Sumit Chaudhary, Chief Business & Hotel Development Officer, Elan Group.

The initiative, led by the Elan Foundation, focused on revitalizing existing government infrastructure to create a more efficient, accessible and citizen-friendly environment. The complete renovation and upgradation of the infrastructure and facilities involved necessary repairs, provision of amenities, aesthetic enhancements, redesign of common areas and improvement in the overall ambience of both offices.

Undertaken under the guidance of district authorities, this comprehensive effort is part of Elan Group's continued commitment to community development. The upgraded facilities are designed to enhance everyday access and deliver a seamless experience to both visitors and office staff.

Commenting on the initiative, Sh. Ajay Kumar, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, said, "We are pleased to witness the successful renovation of the SDM Office in Badshahpur and Tehsil Office in Wazirabad, which will significantly enhance public service delivery and provide a better working environment. This initiative supported by Elan Group is a step forward in our efforts to strengthen civic infrastructure and improve the citizen experience in Gurugram. We sincerely acknowledge and appreciate Elan Group's dedicated efforts in making this transformation possible, reflecting their strong commitment to public welfare and meaningful community development."

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Akash Kapoor, Director, Elan Group, said, "Elan Foundation is proud to spearhead the redevelopment of the SDM Office in Badshahpur and the Tehsil Office in Wazirabad -- two significant public institutions in Gurugram. This initiative is not just about upgrading infrastructure but about enhancing citizen experience and strengthening grassroots governance. We believe real impact is created when institutions serve people with dignity, accessibility and efficiency. Through such purposeful efforts, we remain committed to building empowered communities and driving lasting, meaningful change."

Mr. Sumit Chaudhary, Chief Business & Hotel Development Officer, Elan Group added, "As part of our ongoing commitment to community welfare, Elan Foundation is proud to support the renovation of two critical public offices in Gurugram- the SDM Office in Badshahpur and the Tehsil Office in Wazirabad. These upgraded facilities mark a meaningful step in improving access to essential services and enhancing the everyday experience of citizens. We believe such interventions play a vital role in enhancing local infrastructure and driving meaningful community progress."

The renovation marks another milestone in Elan Group's commitment to community development and inclusive growth. Through Elan Foundation, the Group continues to drive impactful community initiatives, focusing on education, digital literacy and overall societal development.

With a focus on driving impactful change, Elan Group's CSR efforts continue to address critical civic needs, to improve everyday experiences for residents across Gurugram.

