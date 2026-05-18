Eleve Rajasthan Talent Utsav 2026 Concludes with Grand Celebration of Creativity

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 18: In a spectacular celebration of art, culture, and emerging talent, the grand finale of Eleve Rajasthan Talent Utsav 2026 was organized in grand style at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), Jaipur. Held under the banner of "Cutting Chai: Manch Aapke Vicharon Ka," the prestigious talent hunt created a remarkable platform for budding artists from across the country.

The event commenced in a patriotic and culturally rich atmosphere with soulful renditions of Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, setting an emotional and energetic tone for the evening. The title sponsor, Eleve, added a unique identity to the event. Eleve is an AI-powered stylist application available on the iOS App Store that helps users choose fashion and wardrobe styles best suited to their personalities.

Out of thousands of participants from across India, 50 exceptionally talented finalists were selected for the grand finale. The participants captivated the audience with impressive performances in singing, dancing, poetry, comedy, beatboxing, and rap. Each act reflected confidence, dedication, and artistic excellence. The performances were judged by the experienced jury members of Tathastu Productions and Ed Innova, who faced a tough challenge in selecting the winners.

After an intense and exciting competition, the winners were announced. Ronil secured the championship title with an outstanding performance, while the multi-talented Ruzen Hasan was declared the first runner-up and the exceptionally talented Dakshita Singh became the second runner-up. The auditorium erupted in applause as the winners were honored on stage.

The grand success of the event was largely driven by the vision, leadership, and dedication of Aditya Tikku. Jaspreet Walia efficiently managed and coordinated the entire event, ensuring smooth execution throughout the evening. Tushar Parekh, Deepak Pal, Gaurav Parekh, and the entire Cutting Chai team also played a crucial role in making the event memorable through their relentless efforts.

The event witnessed the gracious presence of several distinguished guests, including Suresh Saini, Mr.Ajay Gupta, Dr. Shraddha Arya, Mrs.Mamta Sharma, Dr. Bhoomika, Mr.Anurag Tikku,Mr. Kedar Gupta, Dr. Alka Gaur,Mrs. Sonam Rawat,Mrs Seema Jain, Mr.Avdhesh Methi, Navneet Soganil, Pooja Sharma, Sheena Parashar, and Niharika. Their presence added prestige and grandeur to the occasion.

Promoting Indian cultural values and environmental awareness, the organizers presented traditional shawls and plants to the guests instead of plastic trophies. This thoughtful initiative was appreciated as a meaningful step toward environmental conservation and sustainability.

Throughout the event, anchors Shikha Jain and Ankit Khandelwal kept the audience engaged with their energetic hosting, impactful communication, and lively stage presence, adding charm and excitement to the entire program.

The event also received strong support from esteemed partners including Eleve, Shrila Homes, Sonamyst, V One Hotels, Hope for Kids and Welfare Foundation, On The Dot, Prime Time India, and Shubhstar Entertainment.

By the end of the evening, it became evident that Eleve Rajasthan Talent Utsav 2026 was not merely a competition, but a strong platform nurturing the future of Indian art, culture, and youth talent. Hosted in Rajasthan -- a state renowned for its rich cultural heritage -- the event is poised to become a historic milestone in the coming years and will play a significant role in taking Indian talent from regional stages to national and global platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)