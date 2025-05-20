Elion Technologies: 15 Years of Fire-Free Facilities Through Proactive Safety Audits

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 20: With fire incidents making headlines across India in recent months--impacting hospitals, warehouses, offices, and even schools--the need for structured and regular fire safety audits has become more urgent than ever. Elion Technologies and Consulting Pvt Ltd, a leading safety audit and consulting firm, has been at the forefront of ensuring that its clients remain protected through proactive and regulation-compliant fire safety audits.

Having conducted over 20,00+ fire safety audits across India in the last 15 years, Elion's track record is unmatched. What stands out: none of the regularly audited client facilities have reported any major fire incidents post-compliance.

"In most fire-related tragedies, one thing is common--neglect of preventive measures," said Neha Kakkar, Business Development Manager at Elion. "Our mission is to change that. A timely audit can mean the difference between a near-miss and a disaster."

Elion's fire safety audits are conducted in line with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016 Part 4, IS 2190, IS 3844, and relevant BIS standards. The scope includes:

* Fire detection and alarm systems

* Adequacy and condition of extinguishers

* Fire hydrant and sprinkler systems

* Emergency evacuation protocols

* Risk identification for people, assets, and environment

* Assessment of passive and active fire protection measures

Industries Served:

Elion has provided fire safety consulting to sectors including oil & gas, manufacturing, pharma, education, hospitality, and IT infrastructure--both in India and internationally.

Notable clients include Tata Projects, Adani Group,Indian Railway, IOCL, KPMG, Hilton Hotels, and various multinational corporations with operations across India and abroad.

"We don't just identify problems; we guide the client in solving them with cost-effective and standards-aligned solutions," said Rahul Arya, Fire System Expert at Elion, with over 20 years of experience.

With increasing scrutiny from insurers, regulators, and global ESG norms, regular fire safety audits are no longer optional for businesses that care about reputation, safety, and operational continuity.

For more information or to schedule a fire safety audit, contact Elion Technologies at mail@elion.co.in or visit www.elion.co.in/fire-safety-audit.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)