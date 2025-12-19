ELITe, Ester Industries' India Joint Venture with Loop Industries, Awards Detailed Engineering Contract to Toyo for Infinite Loop™ India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 19: Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOOP), today announced that its India joint-venture Ester Loop Infinite Technologies Private Limited (ELITe), formed in partnership with Ester Industries Limited (NSE: ESTER), has awarded the detailed engineering contract for its Infinite Loop™ India project to Toyo Engineering India Private Limited, a globally recognized EPC firm with over four decades of experience executing large-scale industrial and petrochemical projects across India. This step follows the successful completion of front-end engineering design (FEED) by Tata Consulting Engineers, and represents the final engineering phase ahead of construction.

The contract will cover the full scope of detailed design, procurement engineering, and technical documentation.

The Infinite Loop™ India manufacturing facility is strategically positioned to address demand in the packaging and textile sectors, designed with an annual production capacity of 70,000 metric tonnes of PET resin. The project is maintaining its anticipated construction timeline, with completion projected for end of 2027. The joint venture recently announced a multi-year offtake agreement signed with Nike, which is positioned as the facility's anchor customer.

Project economics remain strong and confirm prudent capital discipline; specifically, realized savings of USD 5 million from land acquisition efforts ensure the facility is trending on budget. Further signaling strong market confidence, the debt financing process is running as per schedule, with multiple term sheets received from international lenders, representing a strong endorsement of the project's attractive economics.

"We are excited to collaborate with Toyo on this critical phase as we deliver India's first Infinite Loop facility, a model for true circularity, engineered to convert low-value textile and plastic waste into virgin-quality resin, enabling both textile-to-textile and food-contact packaging." said Adel Essaddam, Chief Operating Officer of Loop. "With FEED complete, land secured, Nike signed as anchor customer and detailed engineering now underway, we are on schedule to complete construction by end of 2027 efficiently and competitively deploying our technology in the world's fastest-growing major economy."

Commenting on the development, Mr. Arvind Singhania, Chairman & CEO, Ester Industries Limited, said, "Our detailed engineering partnership with Toyo marks a meaningful step forward in delivering India's first Infinite Loop facility. With the land secured and Nike confirmed as our anchor customer, the project now stands on a strong technical foundation with clear commercial visibility. Toyo brings proven engineering expertise, and together we are moving closer to building a world-class plant that can redefine PET recycling in India. This phase reinforces our commitment to driving circular economy solutions at scale."

"Toyo-I is genuinely delighted to be associated with ELITe in the execution of the Chemical Recycling PET Project at Bharuch, Gujarat", commented Kishor Salunke, Chief Operating Officer (SSBU) of Toyo Engineering India. "The recycling of PET into monomers and then back to a virgin quality PET, is a distinctive initiative. It's a new beginning and in line with our mission i.e. engineering for sustainable growth of the global community. We will turn this project into a legacy while strengthening our business relationship with ELITe."

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from its dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles packaging and textiles such as carpets and clothing, into its base building block monomers DMT and MEG. The monomers are separated, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop™ & Twist™ branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop™ & Twist™ PET can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, helping to close the plastic loop. Loop Industries is committed to contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Ester Industries

Incorporated in 1985, Ester Industries Limited (EIL), a public limited listed company promoted by Singhania family, is an ISO 50001:2018, ISO 45001:2018, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 9001:2015 and Food Safety System Certified leading manufacturer of Polyester Film, Specialty Polymers and rPET in India with over 35 years of industry expertise. It has a track record of continually developing new and innovative products for meeting varied needs of customers across the globe. Serving key sectors such as flexible and rigid packaging, textiles, technical textiles, carpets and consumer electronics, Ester is head quartered in Gurgaon, India, with three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across India.

The company has global presence, supplying its innovative products to customers in over 50 countries across Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East with strong customer relationships.

Ester's commitment to deliver customer-centric solutions driven by continuous innovation and sustainability is evidenced by 19+ granted patents and strategic partnerships like its joint venture with Loop Industries Inc. to promote a circular economy.

With state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, skillfully managed operations and a committed workforce of 590+ employees, Ester continuously strives to deliver total customer satisfaction.

Ester's strong research and development platform ensures development of high-quality, technology-driven products, while maintaining focus on environmental stewardship and operational excellence.

Ester Industries currently has long-term credit rating of A- and short-term credit rating of A2+ by CRISIL

