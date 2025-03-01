Embark on a Transformative Journey with IRCTC's Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 1: India, the land of spirituality, has long been the cradle of Buddhism, nurturing the teachings of Lord Buddha across millennia. For travelers seeking an enticing experience into the profound legacy of Buddhism, the Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train by IRCTC offers an exceptional expedition through the most famous Buddhist sites in India and Nepal. This extraordinary pilgrimage brings together spiritual enrichment withcomfort, ensuring a smooth travel experience for both devotees andbuffs.

This meticulously crafted 7-nights and 8-day all-inclusive package commences from Delhi Safdarjung railway station, taking passengers on a soul-stirring journey through some of the most sacred Buddhist sites in India and Nepal like Bodhgaya, Nalanda, Rajgir, Varanasi, Sarnath, Lumbini, Kushinagar and Shravasti. The expedition concludes with a visit to the magnificent Taj Mahal in Agra, one of the seven wonders of the modern world.

A Journey of Comfort and Elegance

The Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train is a demonstration to IRCTC's commitment to excellence, offering a comfortable yet culturally enriching travel experience. The train boasts 14 state-of-the-art LHB coaches. Passengers can choose from two accommodation options -

AC First Class (AC I) - These coaches offer spacious cabins and coupes, each fitted with individual lockers and modern in-room amenities, offering much needed privacy for travelers on the go.

AC Second Class (AC II) - Designed for comfort, these modified coaches feature spacious cabins with separate sitting areas, allowing passengers to relish the journey at leisure.

The train further enhances the onboard experience with two aesthetically designed dining cars, each accommodating 64 guests at a time. Travelers can indulge in a course wise meal comprising of Indian and international cuisines freshly prepared in the hygienically maintained onboard kitchen car (flameless). Additionally, the train is equipped with modern sanitation facilities, including bio toilets and shower cubicles fitted with anti-skid mats.

A Sacred Trail Through Time

This exclusive tour retraces the footsteps of Lord Buddha, providing travelers with a deep spiritual connection to the places where he was born, practiced penance, attained enlightenment, delivered his first sermon, and achieved Mahaparinirvana.

Bodhgaya - The holiest pilgrimage site for Buddhists, where Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree and became the Buddha. Pilgrims visit the Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to pay homage to this sacred moment in history.

Nalanda & Rajgir - The tour includes a visit to UNESCO World Heritage Site Nalanda, the ruins of one of the world's oldest university, where Buddhist scholars once gathered to study and disseminate knowledge.

Sarnath - At Sarnath, just outside Varanasi, travelers witness the history where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon - setting the Wheel of Dharma into motion. The Dhamek Stupa, Ashoka Pillar, and Buddhist monasteries stand as eternal testament to this sacred event.

Lumbini - Crossing into Nepal, the tour arrives at Lumbini, the birthplace of Prince Siddhartha. The Maya Devi Temple, believed to have been built over the exact spot of his birth, along with monastic ruins that offers an evocative experience of reverence and reflection.

Kushinagar - Marks the site where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana. Pilgrims visit the Mahaparinirvana Temple and the Ramabhar Stupa (cremation site), paying homage to the final moments of the Enlightened One's mortal journey.

Shravasti - Where Buddha spent 24 rainy seasons, is renowned for the Jetavana Monastery Pakki Kuti & Sehat Mahet. These historic sites are associated with many of Buddha's sermons and miracles.

Agra - The grand finale of the tour brings travelers to Agra, where they witness the mesmerizing Taj Mahal, a monument celebrating eternal love and one of the most celebrated architectural wonders of the modern world.

Exclusive Discounts on the Buddhist Circuit Special Tourist Train

IRCTC, India's premier travel and tourism organisation, is delighted to announce a special promotional offer for Indian nationals, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). Travelers can avail a 20% discount on the published tariff for the 22nd March 2025 departure, making this spiritual odyssey even more pocket friendly.

With the special 20% discount, the tour package starts at just Rs76,905 per person on a twin-sharing basis. This all-inclusive package covers train travel, accommodation, guided excursions, meals, and all transfers, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.

The Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train by IRCTC is a profound spiritual and cultural experience that reconnects travelers with the wisdom of Lord Buddha. With exclusive discounts for Indian nationals, now is the perfect time to embark on this extraordinary pilgrimage. Witness history, embrace spirituality, and experience the finest travel comforts - book your seat today and step into the footprints of the Enlightened One!

For more details and bookings, travelers can visit www.irctcbuddhisttrain.com or contact 8287930197/8287930484. For inquiries, they can also write to buddhisttrain@irctc.comor text "Buddhist" on 8287930484 for call back.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)