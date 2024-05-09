Embark on Your Engineering Journey: Admissions Open at ITS Engineering College for the Next Generation of Innovators

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 9: ITS Engineering College, a leading institution renowned for its excellence in engineering education, is thrilled to announce the commencement of admissions for the upcoming academic session starting June 2024. Aspiring engineers are invited to explore many exciting opportunities to join a vibrant community that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and educational excellence. For more information and to apply, visit ITS Engineering College's official website.

At ITS, prospective students can choose from various undergraduate courses across different engineering disciplines both as major and minor Degrees including Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering. With a curriculum designed to empower students with cutting-edge knowledge, practical skills, and industry-relevant experience, ITS is committed to nurturing the next generation of engineering leaders.

In addition to its exceptional academic offerings, the institute provides a unique platform for students to explore their entrepreneurial aspirations through its subsidiary, Navrachna Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development (NFED). Through its dedicated efforts, it has established prestigious centres to promote innovation and foster entrepreneurial ventures. The Business Incubator (B.I.) / Host Institute (H.I.) initiative by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, has been a cornerstone since its establishment, having already received grants totalling approximately Rs. 109.5 lakhs for the development of multiple innovative prototypes.

The NewGen IEDC DST, G.O.I., initiated in 2018, has been instrumental in promoting knowledge-based and technology-driven startups, with a total grant of Rs. 2.87 crores approved by DST for developing 85 innovative ideas over five years. The College embraces technological advancements through its nine state-of-the-art Skills Enhancement Centres (SEC) that include Apple iOS, AWS Academy, CISCO, Networking, Rockwell Automation, National Instruments, SALT, e- Yantra (IoT & Robotics), SMC Pneumatics and Automation, and IoT.

In 2022, the institute further solidified its commitment to entrepreneurship by establishing the StartinUP Incubation Centre, approved by the UP Government through UPLC. Under the auspices of the Navrachna Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development, a Section-8 Company of ITS Engineering College, this incubation centre is nurturing 26 startups, with over 40 mentors to guide and support these burgeoning ventures. With a total grant of Rs. 2.5 crores allocated for operations and I.T. infrastructure.

ITS has emerged as a powerhouse for nurturing entrepreneurial talent and fostering innovation, with over 26 startups incubated and grants totalling Rs. 6.3 crores secured through initiatives like the Business Incubator (BI) / Host Institute (HI) initiative and the NewGen IEDC DST, GOI, ITS is pivotal in driving economic growth and job creation in the region.

"We are excited to welcome aspiring engineers to join our esteemed institution and become part of our dynamic community. Our students not only receive a world-class education but also have the opportunity to explore their entrepreneurial passions and contribute to real-world innovation. ITS is committed to becoming the premier launchpad for job creators, driven by our mission to inspire, educate, nurture, and launch entrepreneurial ventures. Our objectives revolve around fostering a thriving startup ecosystem, ensuring sustainability, fostering in-house startups, and delivering comprehensive mentorship to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Over the years, ITS has established a strong network of stakeholders, enhanced physical and digital infrastructure, funding mechanisms, and support programs. Additionally, a culture of innovation, incubation, entrepreneurship and collaboration has been fostered, leveraging existing strengths and resources, including partnerships with various prominent Academic institutions like IITs and other private institutions through "NFED" a section 8 company of ITS Engineering College

Since 2015, the institute has been a trailblazer in Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship Development, achieving significant recognitions such as a Top 300 rank in NIRF Innovation Ranking 2023 and being awarded the IIC Top Star Ranking consecutively from 2020 to 2023, along with a position in the Top Twenty-five institutions in the 2020 ARIIA ranking. The Ministry of Education (MoE) Innovation Cell has also acknowledged ITSEC IIC as a Mentor for the Mentor-Mentee Program in 2021-22 and 2022-23, underscoring their commitment to harnessing innovation capacity building across institutions.

For more information, visit https://itsengg.edu.in/ Contact the Admission Helpline 18001800840

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)