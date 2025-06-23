Emergence Returns with the Third Edition of 'Those Who Know, They Know' - A New-Age Music Experience Driven by Innovation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 23: After two groundbreaking editions, Emergence is back with the third edition of its flagship music property, 'Those Who Know, They Know', scheduled for 28th June, 2025, in Mumbai. What began as a bold experiment in immersive event production has now become one of the most anticipated music experiences in the country.

Founded by Akash Kothari, along with co-founders Rachit Desai and Vidhanth Jain, Emergence has steadily built its reputation as one of India's most forward-thinking event companies -- blending technology, sound, and storytelling into experiences that go far beyond conventional nightlife. With Neel Mistry playing a pivotal role in leading production, the event's technical finesse and flawless execution have only become sharper with each edition.

Each year, Those Who Know, They Know evolves in scale and vision. The inaugural edition in 2023 featured a 200-foot LED wall, setting new standards for live production aesthetics. In 2024, the second edition stunned the audience with India's first-ever 3D hologram Visual Experience -- a feat that captured attention worldwide. Now, in its third year, the show promises to deliver even more: This year, the experience ascends further with cutting-edge 3D holograms, 3D Moonroof projections with show-day surprises still under wraps.

Despite its enigmatic name, this is not a niche or invite-only event. Those Who Know, They Know has seen exponential growth in attendance -- 3,000+ attendees in its first year, over 5,000 in the second, and now aims to welcome 7,000+ music lovers in 2025. Tickets are available through official platforms BookMyShow and are open to all -- it's the experience that filters the crowd, not the guest list.

"Our goal is not just to throw an event; it's to craft an experience that resonates long after it's over," says founder Akash Kothari. "We've always approached this with a creative mindset -- keeping the core of the music culture intact while introducing world-class experience every year."

Unlike typical commercial events that rely heavily on mainstream names or trends, Those Who Know, They Know focuses on conceptual delivery, narrative-driven design, and a community-first spirit.

The production is layered with custom visuals, high-concept stagecraft, lighting design, and a soundscape engineered to create a fully immersive environment -- something Emergence has become known for across its properties.

With other iconic events like Rang Utsaav under its belt, Emergence has carved out a niche where culture, creativity, and community intersect. The company's deep understanding of experience design, combined with its commitment to pushing boundaries, makes each of its properties stand apart in a saturated space.

Those Who Know, They Know -- Edition 3 promises to be not just a show, but a defining moment in India's experiential event calendar.

Tickets are available on official platform BookMyShow. More than a Festival, this is a movement -- and it's growing.

