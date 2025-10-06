'Enakenna Yaarum Illaye': Producer Deepan Boopathy's Aakko Classic Returns in Love Insurance Kompany

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: The soulful Tamil track "Enakenna Yaarum Illaye", produced by Deepan Boopathy in 2014 as part of the album Aakko, is capturing attention once again as it is featured in the upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). Originally released as an independent single from the album, the song became a favorite among Tamil youth, amassing over 30 million views and winning hearts across generations.

Speaking about the song's journey, producer Deepan Boopathy said, "It's an incredible feeling to see 'Enakenna Yaarum Illaye' reach new audiences through this film. Knowing that it will be heard on the big screen is truly heartwarming. I'm sure it will be loved not only by the generation that enjoyed it when it first came out but also by today's youth discovering it for the first time. I look forward to seeing it appreciated by people all over the world."

The song's creation began as a small independent project within the album Aakko, and Deepan guided its production with a focus on melody and emotion. Its heartfelt lyrics, soulful composition, and timeless charm helped it resonate deeply with fans, making it a cherished track for music enthusiasts alike.

Deepan credits Anirudh Ravichander for encouraging the production of the track. "Anirudh pushed for this song when it was still just an idea. His support and belief in the song's potential played a big part in bringing it to life," Deepan recalls. He also added that this song is very close to Anirudh's heart, making its journey even more special. The collaboration produced a track that stood out for its melody and authenticity, becoming a favorite across Tamil Nadu and beyond.

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Nayanthara and S. S. Lalit Kumar, brings the song to a cinematic audience while keeping its original charm intact. Media coverage has highlighted how the song's emotional narrative and popularity make it a perfect fit for the film, reaching both fans who first enjoyed it and new listeners alike.

Reflecting on the experience, Deepan added, "Working on this song has been an incredibly rewarding journey. It's amazing to see something we created years ago continue to connect with people across generations. I'm grateful to everyone who believed in it from the start."

With the film's release approaching, audiences are eagerly anticipating hearing "Enakenna Yaarum Illaye" on the big screen once more, a song from Aakko that continues to inspire and touch hearts worldwide.

