Enterprise Leaders Call for Training - First Virtual Platforms Over Meeting Tools During the Launch of Made in India product, Viliyo

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: In a closed-door roundtable held on 23 January during the launch of Viliyo, a virtual live training platform, senior leaders from business, learning, HR and academia came together to discuss a growing concern: Why is the industry facing a decline in online learning?

The leaders discussed how the pandemic accelerated the use of online learning and virtual instructor-led training, and what could have led to a post-pandemic tapering off. They discussed the increasing gap between how virtual training is delivered and how it is actually experienced. They also critically examined whether meeting platforms can deliver effective training. The roundtable explored what a future-ready virtual training environment should look like, and finally, a fireside chat to understand the leadership expectations.

Leaders shared candid insights on declining learner engagement, short attention spans, increasing distractions and lack of participation. A recurring theme emerged that while organisations have moved training online, the infrastructure supporting it remains meeting-centric rather than training-centric. The panel concluded that future learning technology should not only create a virtual learning environment but also support structured facilitation, real-time interaction and measurable engagement.

The discussion followed a showcase of Viliyo, a purpose-built training platform designed specifically for live training delivery rather than meetings. Targeted primarily at enterprises, training service providers and freelance trainers, Viliyo will be immensely useful for live training in the retail, BFSI, hospitality, FMCG and Pharma sectors that employ large, distributed workforces.

Leveraging the power of AI and deep-tech, Viliyo brings facilitation, interaction, and training management into a single, intentional system through the virtualisation of over 50 classroom training features and aspects, including role plays, case study, group discussions, activity builder, automated session plan and all the tools & add-ons. Viliyo also comes with an engagement meter that live-captures participants' engagement during the session.

Ajay Kumar, the Founder & CEO of Viliyo, said, "Organisations moved training online years ago, but the tools never caught up. Meetings were designed for conversations, not for learning outcomes. This discussion reaffirmed what we consistently hear from enterprise leaders that live training needs its own infrastructure, not workarounds. We are delighted to offer the world a made-in-India platform today. An Indian product that can impact the space of virtual training like never before!"

Ashish Singhania, Head of HR for Grihum Housing Finance, asserted during the panel discussion that attendance is easy to track; attention is not. And that's where most platforms fall short. What the industry needs is a platform that addresses learners' attention, distraction, participation, and engagement.

Ashish Shah, Co-founder & CEO of Pepperfry, on the occasion of launch, drew a parallel to when he started the first online furniture marketplace in India and said, "What we did a decade ago in furniture retail, Viliyo is doing today in education and training. With Viliyo, they promise to virtualise training with the same experience and human touch, hitherto thought best to be experienced physically. Industry like ours will immensely benefit from a platform like this."

Viliyo plans to continue this closed-door leadership discussion series across key industries over the coming months, using these conversations to shape how enterprise virtual training evolves beyond meeting platforms.

