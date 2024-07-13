Entrepreneur Honey Gupta's Startup Skillhance: Bridging the Gap Between Students and Top Institutes

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 13: In the heart of a small village, a young entrepreneur is making big waves in the world of education. At just 23 years old, Honey Gupta has already achieved what many only dreams of. Through his innovative platform, skillhance.com, he has helped over 300 students enroll in prestigious courses across top institutes and this is just the beginning.

Growing up in a small village, Honey always had big dreams. "I wanted to create something that could make a real difference in people's lives," he shares. With a passion for education and a keen understanding of digital marketing, Honey embarked on a journey to empower others through knowledge.

Launched with the vision of making career selection ease for every student on deciding the best fit course for them by proper counselling and tests, skillhance.com offers guidance, resources, and mentorship to students aspiring to enroll in top courses. The platform has already facilitated admissions in fields like MBA, digital marketing, business analytics, data science and other trending courses at renowned institutes such as MICA, IIIT Bangalore, Alma Better, UpGrad and other top institutes.

Skillhance.com is more than just a platform; it's a community dedicated to student success. The website offers detailed information on various courses, personalized mentorship, and exclusive resources to help students navigate their educational journeys. Services include career guidance, job and internship updates, course reviews, course comparisons, and admission consultancy.

Honey Gupta's inspiring journey from a small village to creating a successful startup is a testament to the power of dreams, dedication, and hard work. The startup has already achieved a seven-figure revenue in just five months, which is a remarkable accomplishment. This success was achieved without any external support, being fully bootstrapped from the beginning. Skillhance.com stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for students across the nation. Visit skillhance.com to learn more about how Honey Gupta and his platform are transforming the educational landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)