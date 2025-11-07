Entrepreneur Isha Jain Launches A29 Wellbeing: A Premium Activewear and Wellness Movement

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Mumbai recently witnessed a vibrant convergence of wellness, style, and mindful living as entrepreneur and creative visionary Isha Jain (@ishajainv) unveiled her new brand -- A29 Wellbeing. The grand launch brought together leading names from the world of fitness, fashion, and entertainment including Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Krishna Shroff, Arjan Bajwa, Madhur Bhandarkar, Gulshan Grover, and Shriya Saran, among others.

At its heart, A29 Wellbeing represents a new chapter in the evolution of modern wellness, one that blends premium activewear, holistic practices, and community-driven experiences into a seamless lifestyle movement.

The brand's debut collection introduces high-performance activewear for both men and women, crafted with breathable, dynamic fabrics that support movement and comfort from morning to night. The range includes t-shirts, sports bras, leggings, shorts, joggers, and hooded vests, all designed to embody confidence, functionality, and effortless style. Complementing the apparel line is a curated selection of accessories like caps, bags, bottles, and yoga mats that combine innovation with minimal design, making A29 a complete wellness companion for everyday life.

A29's full product range is available exclusively online at A29wellbeing.com, making it easily accessible to wellness enthusiasts across India.

Founded on the belief that wellbeing is not a luxury but a lifestyle, A29 goes beyond fitness to create a culture where design meets discipline and self-care meets simplicity. "A29 is not just a brand; it's a movement towards mindful living and complete wellbeing," says Isha Jain, adding that the vision is to make wellness beautiful, multidimensional, and human again.

While activewear marks the first step, A29's long-term vision extends to creating gyms, recovery centers, wellness spas, and expert-led programs for nutrition and mental wellbeing, building a holistic ecosystem of health, movement, and mindfulness.

The launch event, held in Mumbai on November 6th, brought this vision to life through interactive zones and fitness-inspired experiences from mini golf and pickleball to basketball, a beach zone, a live dunk show, and curated nutrition corners. Guests also explored the exclusive A29 pop-up store, experiencing firsthand the blend of design, comfort, and performance that defines the brand.

The evening saw heartfelt praise from industry icons. Suniel Shetty commended Isha's vision, saying he was "truly inspired by what she has created with A29," noting that it's "about balance, discipline, and self-care, everything modern wellness stands for." Sonu Sood echoed this, describing A29 as "not just activewear, but an attitude towards life." Krishna Shroff lauded the collection's versatility, calling it "premium yet approachable. A perfect blend of strength and simplicity."

With its striking design language and purpose-driven approach, A29 Wellbeing is poised to become more than just a brand, it's a cultural shift toward conscious, elevated living.

