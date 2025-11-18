Epic VF 7 Road Trip Shows Indian Drivers What EV Future Could Look Like

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 18: A Vietnamese creator's epic crossing from Asia toward Africa is giving India an early glimpse of how the VinFast VF 7 could change ordinary road travel by demonstrating how a straightforward electric car can carry itself across long distances with steady ease.

Early one October morning in Hanoi, automotive YouTuber Nguyen Thanh Hai, known to his followers as Hai Kar, packed his VinFast VF 7 and began an extraordinary journey. His plan is to drive from Vietnam to Africa, passing through thirty countries across Asia and Europe before reaching Morocco. The trip, expected to take several months, covers about fifty thousand kilometers. It is one of the first attempts by a Vietnamese driver to cross continents in a made in Vietnam electric car.

A car built for adaptation

Hai's VF 7 is a standard production vehicle. Before setting off, he fitted a roof rack, rally tires and a tow cable, then added a few essentials such as charging adapters, a small generator and translation tools for unfamiliar regions. His car can travel more than four hundred kilometers on a full charge and has enough power to manage highways and mountain roads. A few weeks into the journey, he is now somewhere in China, heading west.

The VF 7 already attracts attention at home in Vietnam among long distance drivers. Owners who have traveled from Hanoi to Ca Mau praise its solid handling, smooth ride and consistent performance across varied terrain. Fast charging from near empty to seventy percent takes about half an hour, which turns long trips into a sequence of short breaks rather than slow, painful stops.

What makes Hai's trip remarkable is how ordinary the car is. It was designed for daily life such as commuting, errands and short weekends, yet it is handling a route that stretches from Asia to Africa.

India's early look at the VF 7

India has only recently welcomed the VF 7, but local reviews already show favorable feedback. One buyer in Lucknow, who is 6'4, cancelled his booking with another brand after realising the VF 7 simply felt better inside(1). Plus, both the vehicle and battery warranty is generous at 10 years or 2 lakh kilometres. He took delivery in Jaipur and drove the car home to Lucknow, and during that stretch he found the VF 7 steady at speed and easy to place when overtaking, while city crawling felt calm and predictable. "I am satisfied with the car", he said after crossing the one thousand kilometre mark, addng that he gave it "9.5 out of 10."

The VF7 arrives just as India's charging network begins to expand for a larger EV audience. VinFast is preparing its own ecosystem alongside this, supported by partners in each key area, such as myTVS (authorised service centres), Global Assure (roadside assistance), and banks like SBI (financing for both customers and dealers). Together these pieces form a full EV ecosystem that covers finance, home and public charging, service coverage, and the other tools needed for day to day use.

What this means for Indian drivers

Once more chargers appear along the major national highways, long distance EV journeys will be much easier. A normal India trip such as Bengaluru to Goa or Delhi to Nainital could eventually feel as simple as Hai Kar recharging his VF 7 on his road to Africa. Drivers will stop for chai or lunch while the car picks up enough range to continue.

Hai's journey continues to unfold across continents. Each update he posts is another tiny demonstration of how electric travel keeps expanding its reach. And for Indian drivers watching Hai Kar's trip from afar, it hints at a future where a quiet, clean road trip from one state to another becomes an ordinary weekend plan rather than a brave experiment.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. The company is rapidly expanding its global distribution network and manufacturing capabilities with facilities in Vietnam, India, and planned operations in the United States.

The company's Thoothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu represents a $500 million investment and will produce 150,000 vehicles annually when fully operational, creating approximately 3,500 direct jobs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)