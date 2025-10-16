ESR and Colt DCS Announce Joint Venture on New Osaka Data Centre Development

PRNewswire

Tokoyo [Japan], October 16: ESR, an Asia-Pacific ("APAC") focused real asset owner and manager, and Colt Data Centre Services ("Colt DCS"), a global provider of hyperscale, AI, and large enterprise data centre solutions, have entered into a joint venture to develop the first phase of a 130 MW 1 hyperscale data centre site in Minoh City, Osaka, Japan.

The first phase, comprising 65 MW1, will be designed and built by the ESR-Colt DCS joint venture and operated by Colt DCS. Strategically located in APAC's second largest data centre market, the campus will support Japan's accelerating public cloud adoption, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions.

Site preparation work is already underway, with initial data centre building construction scheduled to begin in 2027 and expected to be ready for service in late 2029.

The partnership brings together Colt DCS' proven operational excellence and over 25 years of development experience in Japan with ESR's strong in-market development expertise and supply chain partnerships to provide high-quality data centre solutions for customers. Colt DCS opened its Osaka Keihanna data centre in 2023 and ESR's first hyperscale asset, OS1, within its Cosmosquare Data Centre campus in Osaka, completed commissioning in 2025.

Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS, said, "Colt DCS has built a strong track record of delivering world-class data centres for our hyperscale customers in Japan. The joint venture with ESR will allow us to accelerate our expansion in Japan, enabling us to support the expansion plans for our global cloud customers and the emerging AI sector."

Stuart Gibson, Co-founder and Co-CEO, ESR, said, "Japan is a key pillar of our data centre strategy, and our joint venture with Colt DCS marks a milestone in our blueprint to deliver next-generation data centre infrastructure that underpins digital growth across the region. This site draws on our deep expertise in data centre development and reflects our commitment to driving long-term economic value and empowering digital transformation for our customers and the communities we serve."

Diarmid Massey, CEO, Data Centres, ESR, added, "Our partnership with Colt DCS complements ESR's ability to deliver data centres at scale in high-demand markets for capital partners and customers. Our purpose-built, high-performance Minoh data centre is being designed to support hyperscale, AI, and large enterprise-driven workloads. Beyond its technical capabilities, the site will be a vibrant hub for local innovation, engagement, and sustainable growth."

The Minoh site spans approximately 140,000 square metres of land that ESR-Colt DCS joint venture has acquired and rezoned for this major redevelopment project, in partnership with the local government.

With a strong focus on ESG and local urban regeneration, the initial data centre forms part of the joint venture's broader vision for a large-scale data centre site in Minoh City. The master plan for the site significantly improves and extends local road connectivity and will provide community amenities, such as an international school, local park, retail, and shared facilities. In line with ESR and Colt DCS' green data centre development goals, the ESR-Colt DCS joint venture is aiming for LEED Gold certification.

About ESR

ESR is a leading Asia-Pacific real asset owner and manager focused on logistics real estate, data centres, and energy infrastructure that power the digital economy and supply chain for investors, customers, and communities. Through our fully integrated real asset fund management and development platform, we strive to create value and growth opportunities for our global portfolio of investors. We offer our customers modern space solutions to realise their ambitions across Australia and New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Greater China, Southeast Asia, and India, including a presence in Europe. Our purpose, Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future, drives us to manage sustainably and impactfully for the communities we serve to thrive for generations to come. Visit www.esr.com for more information.

About Colt DCS

We design, build and operate data centres for global hyperscalers and large enterprises.

Our global portfolio includes 13 operational data centres, with an additional 19 in development across 11 cities in the UK, Europe, and the APAC region.

We enable our customers to effectively plan for the growth of their business while also providing them with peace of mind. We provide secure, resilient, well-connected infrastructure with planned future capacity growth potential. We have over 25 years of experience in the data centre industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer-centric data centre operator in the market.

We put the environment at the heart of everything we do by recognising this as a fundamental responsibility towards our planet. That's why we're taking ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability planning, Colt DCS has set comprehensive near-and long-term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions in line with the SBTi's latest Net Zero Standard.

https://www.coltdatacentres.net

1 Facility Load

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797368/ESR_and_Colt_DCS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680784/Colt_DCS_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)