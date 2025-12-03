ESR Expands India Footprint with 60-Acre Land Investment in Pune, Maharashtra

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: ESR, an Asia-Pacific ("APAC") focused real asset owner and manager, has acquired 60 acres of land in Pune, Maharashtra, for the development of ESR Talegaon Industrial and Logistics Park ("ESR Talegaon"), accelerating its growth strategy in India.

With a total investment value of ₹650 crores (approximately US$73 million), ESR Talegaon has a development potential of 1.35 million sq. ft. (over 125,000 square metres). It will yield six Grade A buildings to support customers in automotive, fast-moving consumer goods, logistics, e-commerce, and advanced manufacturing industries.

This strategic expansion underscores ESR's focus on enabling Western India's broader economic growth with its significant footprint of modern, large-scale industrial and logistics parks. These parks cover 480 acres from Ahmedabad to major industrial hubs in Maharashtra, including Nagpur, Ranjangaon, Chakan, Taloja, and Bhiwandi.

"Maharashtra has emerged as one of our strongest and fastest-growing markets. Our continued investment in this state reflects the confidence we have in its industrial potential, talent ecosystem, and long-term growth trajectory," said Abhijit Malkani, Chief Executive Officer, India, ESR. "ESR Talegaon exemplifies our commitment to creating growth opportunities, connecting industries, and strengthening the supply chain. At ESR, we build future-ready, resilient, and sustainable real assets that deliver lasting value for investors, customers, and the communities we serve."

This strategic location offers customers multimodal connectivity via NH-48, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and the new Talegaon-Chakan Road, with direct access to Mumbai, Pune, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, and regional manufacturing clusters. Supported by a strong talent pool and robust infrastructure, this site is an ideal location for industrial and logistics operations.

The area benefits from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's long-term vision and industrial planning, with Talegaon Electronic and Engineering City becoming a hub for advanced manufacturing and industrial operations. Strong policy support, recent connectivity enhancements, and planned investments in industrial infrastructure, including sustainable and circular economy initiatives, reinforce Talegaon's position as a future-ready industrial hub.

Aligned with ESR's ESG 2030 Roadmap, the new facility in Pune is being developed with sustainability at its core, incorporating efficient energy and water systems, renewable power, and recognised green building certification. The campus will also offer smart park management solutions and thoughtfully designed amenities that enhance productivity and support the well-being of customers and their workforce. All ESR's industrial and logistics parks are pre-certified Gold or Platinum by the Indian Green Building Council.

About ESR

ESR is a leading Asia-Pacific real asset owner and manager focused on logistics real estate, data centres, and energy infrastructure that power the digital economy and supply chain for investors, customers, and communities. Through our fully integrated real asset fund management and development platform, we strive to create value and growth opportunities for our global portfolio of investors. We offer our customers modern space solutions to realise their ambitions across Australia and New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Greater China, Southeast Asia, and India, including a presence in Europe. Our purpose, Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future, drives us to manage sustainably and impactfully for the communities we serve to thrive for generations to come.

Visit www.esr.com for more information.

