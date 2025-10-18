ESTIC-2025 to be held from 3-5 November 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 18: With the formal announcement made, preparations are underway for ESTIC-2025 (Emerging Science, Technology & Innovation Conclave), scheduled for 3-5 November 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, under the theme "Imagine * Innovate * Inspire for Viksit Bharat 2047."

As India's flagship S & T conclave--pan-India and pan-science in scope--ESTIC-2025 will convene the country's innovation ecosystem across the entire gamut of the scientific spectrum. Curtain raiser programmes by participating Ministries and Departments are building momentum for detailed discussions across the 11 thematic sessions spanning Advanced Materials & Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, Bio-Manufacturing, Blue Economy, Digital Communications, Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing, Emerging Agricultural Technologies, Energy-Environment-Climate, Health & Medical Technologies, Quantum Science & Technology, and Space Technologies.

The programme features plenary addresses by global experts and Nobel Laureates, thematic technical discussions with S & T leaders, women entrepreneurs and deep-tech startup CEOs, and on-ground showcases that spotlight disruptive innovation--including an exhibition by deep-tech startups and a poster forum for young scientists, faculty and engineers. Designed as an outcome-oriented forum, ESTIC-2025 aligns research, standards-readiness and scale-up mechanisms to accelerate the lab-to-market journey.

"The conclave is a stage for young innovators, startups and researchers to showcase innovative solutions, find mentorship and connect with industry and stakeholders," said, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology; Minister of State for Earth Sciences; PMO; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh. He noted the special focus on frontier technologies--semiconductors, AI, quantum, biotech, space and clean energy--embedded across the eleven themes.

ESTIC brings together India's scientific community, industry and startups on a single platform to turn ideas into impact. By connecting efforts across ministries and aligning with national priorities, the conclave strengthens translation pathways from laboratories to scale," said Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

"Through eleven thematic sessions and high-level panels, ESTIC-2025 will chart a comprehensive roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047--enabled by a whole-of-government approach," said Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST), emphasising ESTIC's role in advancing collaborative pathways that translate science into societal and economic impact.

ESTIC-2025 is designed as an outcome-oriented forum that celebrates stakeholder contributions while fostering collaborations among researchers, entrepreneurs, industry and funding bodies. The conclave's discussions and showcases are structured to identify actionable next steps and measurable follow-ups so that momentum continues beyond the three event days.

