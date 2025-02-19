ET NOW Global Business Summit Day 2 Concludes on a High Note, Celebrating India's Growth and Innovation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 19: Day 2 of the Times Group ET NOW Global Business Summit 2025 ended on a high note with a conviction that India is all set to be the force to reckon with, with its Innovations, Industries, and Aspirations. Reiterated by the assembly of 1,000+ Delegates, Industry Captains, and Dignitaries from across the globe, the summit wrapped up with promise of a better future for the country and its countrymen.

The day started on a positive note with Minister of Commerce and Industry, India, Shri Piyush Goyal leading.

"India is well on track to become a $30-35 trillion economy in the next two decades," said Piyush Goyal at The Times Group ET NOW Global Business Summit 2025. "Our focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth will ensure that this vision becomes a reality." While addressing the summit on the second day, Goyal emphasised that India will emerge as the world's third-largest economy sooner than anticipated, citing the nation's rapid economic progress.

Goyal highlighted India's rising global influence, its push for manufacturing and innovation, and the government's commitment to inclusive, women-led development. "Today, we are the voice of the Global South, shaping international trade and economic policies. Our robust industrial ecosystem and relentless focus on self-reliance are making India a global manufacturing powerhouse." He also pointed to the country's startup revolution, noting, "India is now home to the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 115 unicorns and 160,000 registered startups. Our young entrepreneurs are redefining business and technology, proving that India is a land of limitless opportunities."

Goyal emphasised the critical role of women in India's economic rise, stating, "The rise of India's women is at the heart of our growth story. Female participation in the workforce has increased from 11% a decade ago to nearly 45-50% today. Nari Shakti is shaping India's future."

In a session titled Breaking the Clutter: The Art of Seamless Innovation, Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder, of Nothing, shared, "We were the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India last year, with 77% year-on-year growth. Our strategy began with design differentiation-creating products instantly recognisable without a logo. Now, we're doubling down on software and AI to redefine the smartphone experience. The industry has remained stagnant for years, and we see a massive opportunity to rethink user interaction. AI will play a key role, not just as a buzzword, but in solving real-world problems. As we scale, our focus remains on delivering innovation that stands out in a crowded market."

Katie Sadleir, CEO, of the Commonwealth Games Federation, stated, "India's work is transformational. With the right leadership, infrastructure, and passion, India is on track to becoming one of the top 10 countries in the Olympics. Sports are hugely significant in creating the image of a country. Being recognised as a sporting powerhouse enhances a nation's influence on the global stage." Speaking alongside Luciano Rossi, President of The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), Sadleir praised India's world-class sports infrastructure, calling it a testament to the country's growing commitment to international competition.

In Global Energy Dynamics: India's Path Forward, Arvind Tiku, Founder of AT Capital Group, discussed India's role in global energy geopolitics. He said, "Energy has long been a key instrument of geopolitics. While global peace post-World War II kept this less visible, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has brought it back into focus. With Europe's shift away from Russian imports and costly US alternatives, India, with the world's fourth-largest refining capacity, has an opportunity to export finished products. Through skilled diplomacy, India has effectively navigated the crude oil import landscape to safeguard its interests within the global energy framework. While the green energy transition is underway, fossil fuels will remain a crucial part of India's energy mix for at least the next 30-40 years, until 2050-2060."

Meanwhile, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO of Paytm, addressed the fintech sector's evolution in The Future of Fintech: Innovations and Opportunities. He said, "Our past experiences have made us stronger and better. We are back with numbers and market share. Payments as a standalone offering can drive profits, with a focus on 200-250 million quality customers. Just as new technologies have created opportunities and boosted productivity in the past, we expect AI to do the same for our future growth."

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary, of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, stated, "India is a solar superpower, reaching 100 GW in record time, putting the country on a path to meet PM Modi's ambitious 500 GW target for clean energy. Investment only reaches levels like these because of commercial and economic self-interest. Indian companies, and more like them, see huge potential and profits."

In Beyond Influence: The Future of the Creator Economy, Konrad Bergstrom, Founder and President of X Shore, emphasized the intersection of innovation and sustainability. He stated, "Innovation and sustainability have always driven me-from transforming Marshall into a billion-dollar brand to now revolutionising water transport with electric boats. Success isn't just about wealth; it's about building solutions that enhance experiences while respecting the planet."

The day ended with a high-spirited discussion on the recent phenomenon of the entertainment business.

The Business Entertainment in a Global Paradox session featured insights from King Willonius, an AI storyteller and Hollywood filmmaker, on the impact of AI on creative industries. "AI tools now let artists produce high-quality work without major budgets, disrupting traditional barriers. The future belongs to those who adapt." Stefano Fallaha, CEO of Podeo UAE, added, "The media landscape is shifting toward authentic, raw narratives. Governments and brands must recognize the power of digital creators, as audience discernment will shape the future of media."

Gina Dirawi, Swedish Television Presenter, Singer-Songwriter, Author, Comedian, Radio Personality, and Actress stated, "Creating art isn't about chasing reach or attention - it's about digging deep to tell the stories that matter. When you create from a place of truth and personal alignment, you carve out a space where you can fully exist in the world. Representation starts with daring to ask, 'Why not me?' and continues by holding space for perspectives we may not always understand. Real impact happens when we create from the heart, not for strategy, but for connection." "Be authentic," she said.

The Times Group ET NOW Global Business Summit 2025 Day 2 continued to be as impactful as the first day with the interesting session, furthering the important conversations around India's role in the global economy. Leaders focused on India's strengths in innovation, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance, underlining the summit's theme, 'Evolve, Emerge, Expand,' and setting the stage for forward-thinking discussions that will influence industries, economies, and societies.

